JENKS — Less than one month into his senior year, Joshua Taylor is already able to cross off one of his graduation goals.

With his rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” at Jenks High School’s Backyard Bowl pep rally Friday afternoon, Taylor has publicly performed the national anthem 100 times since summer 2022.

The grandson of both an Army veteran and a Navy veteran, Taylor set a target of 100 performances before his graduation in May after a conversation with a friend at a Drillers game.

Along with sporting events and school functions such as Friday’s pep rally, he has also performed the national anthem at Oktoberfest, three naturalization ceremonies, the Tulsa Veterans Day Parade, the Tulsa Christmas Parade and functions hosted by local veterans groups.

“The reason I created the goal was because I wanted to raise awareness among my generation of how important the flag is and how the important the anthem is,” the tenor singer said. “It’s something we need to hold dear and cherish and is something that represents the fabric of our country.”

By the time Taylor reached the anthem’s final notes Friday, the cheers from Jenks students were already reverberating throughout the Trojan Activity Center.

With that achievement unlocked, Taylor is now setting his sights on two more goals: to get in as many more public performances as possible before graduation — ideally at least 50 more, he says — and to eventually perform the national anthem in every U.S. state and territory.

However, even with those new plans in place, the reason behind the performances remains the same for Taylor.

“It’s never been about me,” he said. “I don’t accept any kind of payment when I do this — I’m just doing my patriotic duty. This is all about honoring our country and our veterans.”

