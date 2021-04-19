Jury selected for fifth murder trial of former Tulsa police officer in 2014 shooting death of daughter's boyfriend

Kepler is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and the Tulsa shooting death occurred within the tribe’s reservation.

Kepler fatally shot Jeremey Lake, 19, on Aug. 5, 2014, in the 200 block of North Maybelle Avenue. Kepler claims that Lake was armed and that he shot him in self-defense, although no weapon was found on or near Lake after the shooting.

In the aftermath of the McGirt ruling, a federal grand jury named Kepler in November in a three-count indictment that charges him with first-degree murder in Indian Country, causing a death by use of a firearm during a crime of violence in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.

Kepler’s first three first-degree murder trials in state court — between November 2016 and July 2017 — ended in hung juries. A fourth state trial ended in October 2017 with the jury convicting the 24-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department of the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell, who is presiding over the trial, warned potential jurors that trial testimony could last until next Monday, prompting a handful of them to be excused.

Ten of 32 potential jurors answered yes when asked if they were aware of the case.