Jury finds man guilty in shooting of two Tulsa Police officers

A Tulsa County jury on Thursday found a man guilty of two counts of being an accessory to a felony in the shooting of two Tulsa Police officers, leading to the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson last year, and recommended a sentence of 12 years in prison per count.

The jury heard this week from seven witnesses in the case against Matthew Hall, who was accused of aiding David Ware flee the scene after Ware shot Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in east Tulsa early June 29. Johnson died of his injuries at a Tulsa hospital June 30, and Zarkeshan has since returned to work after spending about 3 1/2 months in an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.

Jurors deliberated for more than three hours Thursday afternoon before returning guilty verdicts on two counts of being an accessory to a felony, namely shooting with intent to kill. Hall, who had no prior felony convictions, faced up to 22 1/2 years in prison per count, or half of 45 years, which is the Department of Corrections' determination of a life sentence. Shooting with intent to kill carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment.