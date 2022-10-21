Jury finds Bixby man guilty in BA double homicide

One of two men charged in connection with a Broken Arrow double homicide and unrelated attempted carjacking and shooting has been convicted.

A jury found Hunter Isaiah Hobbs, 21, of Bixby guilty of felony murder in Indian Country and related charges following a trial that began Monday in Tulsa federal court.

Hobbs and Denim Lee Blount, 19, were charged by second superseding indictment April 18 with robbing and murdering Caleb Vaughn Collier, 20, and Kelly Ray Olen John Landsaw-Davis, 21, May 13, 2021 in Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow. The two are also charged with taking Collier’s truck during the robbery.

A passerby found one of the victims in the park. Police found the second victim nearby.

Prosecutors alleged Blount and Hobbs also tried to carjack a man five days prior to the Broken Arrow killings when a man was shot May 8, 2021, at an apartment parking lot in the 7400 block of East 47th Street in Tulsa.

The man survived after being shot about 10 times when he refused to give up his vehicle to two men. The pair fled the area after the shooting.

Prosecutors claimed in court filings that Blount was a member of the Hoover Crips while Hobbs had indicated an interest in joining the gang.

“Hunter Hobbs conspired with an accomplice to rob two acquaintances and then killed them so they couldn’t report the robbery to police,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The week prior, the pair shot a complete stranger during an attempted carjacking.

“The relentless efforts of this office, the FBI, and the Tulsa and Broken Arrow Police Departments resulted in Hobbs being held accountable for these callous crimes. I want to thank the jury for their service and for following the evidence to a guilty verdict."

Testimony on Thursday tied one of the guns recovered afterwards to the residence of former Bixby Police Chief Ike Shirley, who is the grandfather of Hobbs.

Bixby Police Assistant Chief Andy Choate testified that police first encountered the .45-caliber pistol in 2018 when responding to a self-inflicted gunshot wound call at the chief’s residence.

Hobbs was found bleeding in the bathroom of the home from a self-inflicted wound, Choate testified.

The gun was stored in the Bixby Police property room for about two months before it was released back to Shirley, Choate testified. Shirely has since retired.

After the Broken Arrow double homicide, authorities found a pistol near a Bixby retention pond with the same serial number as the one linked to the 2018 shooting at Shirley’s home.

Ballistic testing tied the gun found near the pond to the double homicide and attempted carjacking, according to the FBI.

“The defendant in this case acted in blatant disregard for the law and more importantly, human life,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to remove violent offenders like Hobbs from our communities.”

“The Broken Arrow Police Department, the Tulsa Police Department, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office all worked closely together on this case,” said Broken Arrow Chief of Police Brandon Berryhill. “We are so appreciative of the team-approach, and we are always ready to do the same for our regional partners.”

Federal prosecutors assumed jurisdiction on the case when it was learned that the two homicide victims were American Indian and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Bount is also Native American, while Hobbs is white.

Hobbs will be sentenced at a later date.

A trial date for Blount has not been scheduled.