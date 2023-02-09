A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Tulsa man of sexually assaulting a woman in her 70s, as well as beating her and dragging her around her home by a cord tied around her neck during what was described by the victim as a four-hour afternoon of terror.

Elga Eugene Harper, 40, who worked briefly as a handyman for the woman prior to the assault, faces a statutory maximum of life in prison at his sentencing.

“I was terrified,” the woman testified Wednesday during the third day of trial held in Tulsa federal court. “What happened to me was every woman’s nightmare.”

"Elga Harper is a violent sexual predator who beat and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her home," said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. "At trial, the victim testified and faced her attacker. It is never easy for victims to relive the details of their assault, and I always admire the courage and strength it takes to do so. This week, a federal jury heard her story, reviewed the evidence, and delivered justice for this victim."

Police arrested Harper May 10 on a warrant, six days after the woman called 911 from her home to say she had been attacked. She spent 10 days in the hospital, recovering.

Harper insisted he didn’t attack the woman, claiming he had a work alibi.

But Harper’s work alibi didn’t pan out and Harper eventually admitted to police investigators that he did come upon the severely injured woman by happenstance at her home after she was attacked.

Harper claimed he only dropped by the woman’s home to charge his phone. He said he soon fled in terror after seeing the woman tied up in her bedroom because he thought he might be wrongly accused of the crime.

The woman didn’t hesitate, though, when asked to point out her attacker in the courtroom. She stood up from the witness chair and silently pointed at the Ada native sitting at the defense table between attorneys.

A grand jury charged Harper with four criminal counts — kidnapping in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

The victim, a 72-year-old who lived alone, spoke clearly and loudly when asked if she knew who attacked her.

“Yes, the man who introduced himself as Elga Harper attacked me,” the woman replied.

The woman said Harper arrived unexpectedly at her home about 2 p.m. May 4.

She said she let him in her home to use the bathroom after telling him she didn’t have any work for him that day.

The woman said when she went to check on Harper after he had been in the bathroom for a while and saw him standing naked in her bedroom before he moved towards her.

“I was terrified,” the woman said. “He grabbed me and hit me.”

The woman said she tried to resist, but Harper pinned her arms with his hands before wrapping a cord around her neck and dragging her around the house while looking for her car title.

The woman said Harper ripped her clothes off and pulled her into a shower with him.

“I thought I was going to die by hanging,” the woman testified.

Rather, the woman said Harper sexually assaulted her and tried unsuccessfully to force her to perform oral sex on him.

The woman said Harper then dropped her on her head after exiting the shower.

“I started screaming and said ‘oh my God you paralyzed me,’” the woman testified.

The woman said Harper left around 6 p.m. after ransacking her home looking for the title to her car.

Defense attorney Susan Anderson, a federal public defender, suggested during her closing arguments Thursday that the victim had misidentified her attacker, noting that on three occasions she failed to pick Harper out of a photo lineup shown to her after the assault.

No DNA evidence was presented that directly tied him to the attack, Anderson said.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Chantelle Dial noted during her closing argument that Harper could not be excluded as a contributor of DNA found on the victim’s cellular phone located days later in her garage under a bloody blanket.

Other witnesses testified that Harper acted odd when they saw him in the woman’s neighborhood, located near Memorial Drive and East 51st Street, the day of the assault.

One witness, who lived near the victim, said Harper asked her for a ride when he approached her while she was smoking a cigarette outside her home sometime during the late afternoon May 4.

The witness said Harper was wearing a dark robe with red boxer shorts underneath while carrying his shoes, a cellular phone, a knife in a sleeve and a club.

The woman said she told Harper she couldn’t give him a ride before reporting the incident to police about 7 p.m.

Another witness said Harper showed up at his home about 6 p.m. May 4 wearing a dark purple robe and asking if he could use the man’s shower.

The witness said Harper told him he needed to shower, shave and for someone to wash his clothes and drive him somewhere.

The man said Harper left after about staying at the house for about four hours.

“He seemed real nervous, real jittery,” the man said.

Harper, who served a three-year prison term for a 2016 first-degree burglary in Pontotoc County, will be sentenced at a later date.