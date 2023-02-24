A federal jury on Friday awarded $82 million in damages to the estate of a woman who died in Tulsa County jail 10 years ago.

The jury found that the jail's private medical provider care at the time — Correctional Healthcare Cos. LLC — violated the civil rights of Gwendolyn Young, who died Feb. 8, 2013, at the jail after vomiting blood and having difficulty breathing.

Young’s estate sued CHC and its affiliates in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma the same year Young died, alleging the company failed to provide her constitutionally adequate medical care.

Attorney Dan Smolen, who represented Young’s estate in the two-week trial, said the verdict is the largest standing civil rights death claim verdict in U.S. history.

“I think the jury really realized that the private medical provider was incentivized to not send people to the hospital, and that’s really why they were not doing it,” Smolen said.

CHC denied any wrongdoing, claiming Young’s complaints were vague. The company did not respond to a request for comment regarding the verdict.

Young, 52, who had been jailed for about five months prior to her death, complained often to both jail and medical staff that she needed to go to the hospital, according to court records filed in the case.

Smolen said Young even predicted her death, telling one jail worker two months before she died that she “was not going to make it in jail a year” due to CHC’s culture of indifference permeating the jail.

Two days before she died alone in a segregation cell, Young told jail staff she had been throwing up blood. One unidentified jail worker looked at the vomit and said there was “not enough blood” and that it looked like Kool-Aid, according to court records.

Records show that minutes before she died, she told a nurse she was having difficulty breathing and asked to be taken to a hospital. A nurse turned down her request, telling Young to take her medication.

In its verdict, the jury awarded Young’s estate $14 million in compensatory damages and $68 million in punitive damages, Smolen said.

The $14 million covers what Young endured, the loss of a relationship with her family and other factors, Smolen said.

The punitive damages are designed to punish the offender and deter similar actions in the future, Smolen said.

“I’m really happy for the family, they really stuck with it,” Smolen said. “The family was just highly offended by the evidence and they just had a real desire to essentially memorialize what happened to their mom and to other people in the county jail under this private medical provider.”

CHC was the contract medical provider at the jail from 2005 to 2014, Smolen said. He said 28 deaths occurred in the jail under CHC’s watch with Young the last before Tulsa County officials opted to go with another medical provider.

The estate settled its claims against Tulsa County in 2021 with the county agreeing to pay the estate $3.6 million.

Smolen said deterrence is a large part of the damage component to a civil rights case.

“I think the jury really understood that,” Smolen said. “They saw the evidence. They were receptive to the request to essentially send the message of deterrence and that if you have an industry that provides for-profit medical care in a jail setting then that industry has to be put in check.”

“And if the legislature isn’t going to do it and Congress isn’t going to do it and they are not going to do it themselves, then a jury has to be the one to do it and I think they really understood that and took it serious,” Smolen said.

“CHC knew for years that its deficient medical delivery system was resulting in gruesome and preventable deaths,” Smolen said, in a statement. “Yet, despite this knowledge, CHC failed, time and time again, to take the minimal measures needed to fix the problem.”