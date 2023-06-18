Morgan James (left) and her son Kingsten James-Porske do yoga together at a wellness experience during the Juneteenth festival in Tulsa on Saturday. The day also included a kids zone, art exhibit and live performances during the evening.
Riley Hayden, Tulsa World
Laura Garrett (left) and Not Just Bread co-owner Addy Ladoja sell sweet breads and ice cream together at a wellness experience during the Juneteenth festival in Tulsa.
Morgan James (left) and her son Kingsten James-Porske do yoga together at a wellness experience during the Juneteenth festival in Tulsa on Saturday. The day also included a kids zone, art exhibit and live performances during the evening.