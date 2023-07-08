For Joe Kralicek, last month’s storm was another reminder that the city needs a new public safety center.

Kralicek, director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, said the organization’s emergency response center in the basement of the Police Courts Building downtown got so hot in the immediate aftermath of the storm that officials decided to pick up their computers and temporarily do their work from the 10th floor of City Hall.

“My understanding is that the plant that provided the steam energy for our chillers to work, that they lost power and were not able to provide what we needed to run our chillers,” Kralicek said. “So our emergency operations center had no air conditioning.”

TAEMA is one of several government entities that would share space in a new public safety center proposed as part of the $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package. The proposal, which goes to voters Aug. 8., calls for allocating $47.5 million for the project.

The city has not decided where that facility would be located, though one property that has been looked at is the old State Farm corporate headquarters, just north of the Broken Arrow Expressway and west of 129th East Avenue.

“We have a world-class response system, but they don’t have the facilities they need to actually operate out of,” Kralicek said. “So this is vital for Tulsa’s future. This is vital for response to future disasters, because they are going to occur here.”

Kralicek said TAEMA has been operating out of the Police Courts Building, at Sixth Street and Elwood Avenue, since the 1980s, and that it shows: Cell phone connections are spotty and the fire suppression system is antiquated, making it impossible to use the kitchen facility during disaster responses.

“The facility really needs to be self-supporting and self-sustaining for 24-hour operations where I have more than a 100 people down there at any point in time,” Kralicek said. “That includes the feeding and care of these individuals.”

The existing emergency operations center is approximately 1,000 square feet, about one-fourth the space architects have told Kralicek is needed.

Thirty to 40 people converged in the emergency operations center after last month’s storm hit, Kralicek said, but it is not unusual for hundreds of people to pack into the room during a crisis.

“It is not nearly adequate enough for our needs,” Kralicek said. “The only reason why we were able to get by with what we had down there that day (last month) was because we were doing virtual as well.”

Police headquarters has been in the Police Courts Building since 1969. The structure, which is also home to Municipal Court, and the city jail, has been plagued by structural problems and space limitations for years.

The strong winds that swept through the Tulsa area on the night of June 17 downed countless trees and left hundreds of thousands of people without power, some for as long as a week.

Kralicek did not have to look back far to recall other instances when the EOC failed to live up to the moment during a crisis. He said water pipes inside the walls broke during the prolonged February 2021 cold snap.

“I was having to work a disaster while I was standing ankle deep in water at one point while we were getting the water shut off and getting everything dried off and cleaned out,” he said. “This was not the first time during a disaster that we have had issues down here at the EOC.”







