July 4th weekend: Campground closures, flood levels, fireworks schedules for Green Country lakes

"This is particularly impacting our lower level tent sites on A & C loop and could potentially impact our aqua park wibit [floating play area] on the lake," the post reads. "With this being said, we anticipate to still be able to remain open during this unfortunate event."

Flooding at Keystone Lake has also created hazards for holiday boaters. Floating debris flowing across the lake has been reported in Facebook posts by the Highway 48 Marine boat service and the Edgewater RV Park.

In mid-June, the Grand River Dam Authority confirmed blooms of blue green algae in the Horse Creek area of Grand Lake. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recommends avoiding all contact with water containing blue green algae, which can be toxic. Pets and children should be closely watched in areas where blue green algae is spotted.

In the water, blue green algae can "resemble thick pea soup, green paint or bluish, brownish, or reddish-green paint," according to the GRDA statement.