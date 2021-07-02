July 4th weekend: Campground closures, flood levels, fireworks schedules for Green Country lakes

As Oklahomans head to lakeside campgrounds for the holiday weekend, options may be limited. Some campsite locations are closed due to elevated waterlines, but no major fireworks displays have been canceled.
Keystone Lake and Grand Lake rose to above-average water levels after one of the wettest Junes in Oklahoma history, according to records from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Grand Lake was listed at 3.45 feet above normal as of 1 p.m. Friday. Keystone Lake measured 13.43 feet above average at the same time.
The flooding has affected campsites at each lake. The Riverside Campground at Grand Lake's Cherokee Area will be closed "for the foreseeable future," according to the Travel Oklahoma website.
At Keystone Lake, some sections of Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park have been flooded beyond use, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the park's management.
"This is particularly impacting our lower level tent sites on A & C loop and could potentially impact our aqua park wibit [floating play area] on the lake," the post reads. "With this being said, we anticipate to still be able to remain open during this unfortunate event."
Flooding at Keystone Lake has also created hazards for holiday boaters. Floating debris flowing across the lake has been reported in Facebook posts by the Highway 48 Marine boat service and the Edgewater RV Park.
In mid-June, the Grand River Dam Authority confirmed blooms of blue green algae in the Horse Creek area of Grand Lake. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recommends avoiding all contact with water containing blue green algae, which can be toxic. Pets and children should be closely watched in areas where blue green algae is spotted.
In the water, blue green algae can "resemble thick pea soup, green paint or bluish, brownish, or reddish-green paint," according to the GRDA statement.
Despite the heavy rains, most lakeside fireworks shows and campsites in Green Country have managed to avoid cancellation or closure. The fireworks display at Grand Lake will begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The Keystone Lake display hosted by Pier 51 Marina will start at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
At Skiatook Lake's CrossTimbers Marina, the Fire on the Water boat parade will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the marina's Facebook page. The Fire on the Water fireworks display will begin at 9:47 p.m. Sunday.
