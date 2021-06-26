July 4 travel expected to be up 40% from last year

This production delay has presented a domino effect as rental car companies work to increase their inventory of new vehicles in time to meet the increased demand for domestic road travel.

The 43.6 million Americans expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect gas prices to be the most expensive since 2014 with the national average likely to remain above $3 per gallon.

“Higher gas prices won’t deter road trippers this summer. In fact, we’re expecting record-breaking levels of car travel,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette C. McGee said of the holiday period.

“Though prices will remain above $3 a gallon, travelers are likely to look for more free activities or eat out less but still take their vacations as planned.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic worries with mix of commuters, vacationers

INRIX, a roadway analytics company, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, along with the return trip on Monday midday.

Major metro areas across the U.S. could see nearly double the delays verses typical drive times, with drivers in Boston and San Francisco likely to experience nearly three times the delays.