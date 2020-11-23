Judge to decide whether former TPD officer charged with murder should be released pending trial

Lenhardt also pointed out that Kepler fled the shooting scene before turning himself in to authorities later that evening.

Two witnesses, his wife and his daughter, who was dating Lake at the time, testified in support of releasing Kepler pending trial.

Gina Kepler said her husband made well over 60 state court appearances while defending himself against the murder and weapons charges.

Monroe asked Gina Kepler if her husband has been impacted while in prison.

“A great deal, yes,” Kepler answered.

Kepler has been serving his time in solitary confinement in the Death Row unit at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester to protect him from other prisoners due to his former police officer status, Monroe said.

Kepler has suffered both physically and emotionally, Gina Kepler said.

Her daughter, Lisa, testified that it was a possibility that she was under the influence of drugs when she testified during the first three trials.

“Basically anything I could get my hands on,” Lisa Kepler replied when asked what drugs she took.

“You don’t want to be here do you?” Monroe asked Lisa Kepler.