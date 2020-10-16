 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge denies temporary injunction, sets hearing for council election dispute

Judge denies temporary injunction, sets hearing for council election dispute

{{featured_button_text}}
101420-tul-nws-lawsuitp4.png

Tulsa District 7 incumbent City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, left, and her opponent in the Nov. 3 runoff, Justin Van Kirk. 

A judge denied a Tulsa city councilor's request for an injunction against her opponent Friday in the upcoming election. 

District Judge Doug Drummond denied part of Councilor Lori Decter Wright's petition accusing her opponent in District 7, Justin Van Kirk, of fraud and libel. In a Friday ruling, Drummond denied Decter Wright's request for a temporary restraining order and set the matter for a hearing Thursday at 9:30 a.m. 

Laurie Phillips, Decter Wright's attorney, said she agreed with the denial because of a procedural error and that though the temporary injunction was denied, they will continue to argue the case at the hearing. 

Phillips said she intended to coordinate with Van Kirk's side after filing the suit but before the case went before Judge Drummond for an initial decision on the temporary injunction.

With different judges processing cases differently amid COVID-19, Phillips said she didn't realize the clerk sent the case to Judge Drummond immediately, not leaving a delay for Phillips to reach out to the other side. 

At a Friday press conference, Van Kirk said he was thankful for those who have defended his character since the suit's filing and claimed Decter Wright resorts to "manipulating the legal system" if things don't go her way. 

Van Kirk said he believes he has grounds for a countersuit for defamation, but said he remains focused on the campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 election. 

Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News