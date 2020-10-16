Judge denies temporary injunction, sets hearing for council election dispute

A judge denied a Tulsa city councilor's request for an injunction against her opponent Friday in the upcoming election.

District Judge Doug Drummond denied part of Councilor Lori Decter Wright's petition accusing her opponent in District 7, Justin Van Kirk, of fraud and libel. In a Friday ruling, Drummond denied Decter Wright's request for a temporary restraining order and set the matter for a hearing Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Laurie Phillips, Decter Wright's attorney, said she agreed with the denial because of a procedural error and that though the temporary injunction was denied, they will continue to argue the case at the hearing.

Phillips said she intended to coordinate with Van Kirk's side after filing the suit but before the case went before Judge Drummond for an initial decision on the temporary injunction.

With different judges processing cases differently amid COVID-19, Phillips said she didn't realize the clerk sent the case to Judge Drummond immediately, not leaving a delay for Phillips to reach out to the other side.