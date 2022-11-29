Judge denies Councilor Arthrell's challenge of District 5 election results

Arthrell challenged the election results after reports that at least 29 people in Precincts 77 and 377 did not receive City Council ballots on Election Day. Unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board that day showed Miller up 28 votes; the margin of victory later narrowed to 24 after provisional ballots were counted and a manual recount requested by Miller was completed.
The two-day hearing before Drummond focused on how many voters in precincts 77 and 377, which share a polling place and poll workers, did not receive City Council ballots on Election Day, and whether that affected the outcome of the election.
The judge’s ruling has yet to be filed online.
Miller and his attorney, Jim Hicks, were not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.
Arthrell does have the option to appeal.
The new class of city councilors will be sworn in Monday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
A judge cleared the way for Grant Miller (left) to become Tulsa’s next District 5 city councilor. A petition alleging voting irregularities filed by Mykey Arthrell (right) was denied in Tulsa County District Court.