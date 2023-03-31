Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon made his first donation to the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, but it won’t be his last.

Journey was in Tulsa for a 50th anniversary tour stop Friday at BOK Center. Prior to the show, Schon, wife Michaele and some of his bandmates toured yet-to-open OKPOP and attended a press conference in which he took part in a ceremonial signing of a gift agreement and unveiled a couple of introductory gifts: a guitar from his private stock and a 50th anniversary snare drum donated by Deen Castronovo. More to come?

“I have about 800 guitars in my warehouse north of San Francisco,” Schon said. “When we get home after the tour, I will spend a day up there and I will pick out some choice pieces to send here.”

OKPOP representatives began forging a relationship with Schon in 2013, when he was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame while on stage for a Journey show at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Schon (“I'm an Air Force brat all the way”) was eligible for the hall because he was born at Tinker Air Force Base.

“I was here just as an infant,” he said, indicating that he may have been 1 or 2 when his family relocated to New Jersey and, later, California.

But Schon appreciates that he was welcomed into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and, asked if he has any pride in his Oklahoma roots, said: “Yeah, absolutely. I love the people here. Every time we come here, we have a great time and great shows. The venue is spectacular. It is really an amazing venue.”

Schon also used the word “amazing” to describe his OKPOP tour.

“I think you can have one of the best museums that anybody’s ever seen,” he said.

OKPOP Executive Director Jeff Moore said the quick tour included showing Schon a third floor that will be home to a music exhibit called “musical journeys.” They also spent time looking at collections from other creatives whose contributions to popular culture will be honored in the museum.

“As we were going through the collections, it was interesting,” Moore said. “He was making all these connections from his career to other Oklahomans and things in our collection that we didn’t know about.”

Moore thanked Carol Matza (a publicist who has worked with Schon previously) for helping to make the Friday event possible. Moore began the press conference by pointing out that the Oklahoma Historical Society will turn 130 years old in May. He said OKPOP will be a jewel in the crown of an amazing state agency and will tell the story of Oklahoma’s creative DNA.

“We’re helping magnify the stories of Oklahomans, like the gifted guitarist Neil Schon and his band Journey,” said D. Scott Petty, chair of the newly formed OKPOP Foundation. “OKPOP Museum will inspire future creatives to dream their biggest dreams because so many Oklahomans that have come before them dreamt their biggest dream.”

The OKPOP Foundation is a development arm working to identify charitable funding sources, sponsorships and naming opportunities to advance the OKPOP mission. The foundation’s fundraising objective is $30 million, an estimated final number needed to complete the project. A goal is a late 2024 opening for the downtown Tulsa museum.