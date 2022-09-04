Journey from foster care to homelessness: Young adult among many finding help, stability

Daniel swears he’ll never tire of his favorite meal from eight years of living on the streets.

Chili ramen brings him back to cold nights spent near a fire on the roof of an abandoned building when he was 18. It was easy to steal from Walmart, didn’t require a stove, and if he added a little bit of tuna, he could go to sleep feeling full.

Daniel, who requested that his last name not be used, was 16 when he started experiencing homelessness. After spending years between foster care and living with his mother, who was addicted to drugs, he left home for good. He couch-surfed with a friend until he was 18 and spent a year on the streets until entering the transitional living program at Youth Services of Tulsa.

His situation isn’t all that unique in Tulsa. Of the 1,063 people counted in a point-in-time survey of Tulsa’s homeless population, nearly 1 in 5 had been in the foster care system at some point. The Jan. 28 count serves as a one-night snapshot, and likely more people who were homeless on that night went uncounted.

On July 21, Daniel turned 25, the age at which Youth Services of Tulsa clients transition out of the nonprofit organization’s services. The transition allowed for some trial and error before he found two jobs — one at a restaurant and the other at the Gathering Place — that can cover his apartment rent and basic needs.

At least 138 transitional-age youths in Tulsa like Daniel are facing barriers to income and housing: maintaining employment, run-ins with law enforcement and processing childhood trauma.

It’s often through resilience and second chances from social services that some transitional-age youths make it out.

Survival mode

Daniel grew up in Tulsa with four siblings. He was 6 when they were picked up by Child Protective Services and sent to foster care, where he stayed until he was 11.

Those five years are foggy in Daniel’s memory. Being separated from his siblings and moving around among different families and group homes was traumatic and marked the beginning of a period of instability that persisted into adulthood.

Although Daniel didn’t age directly out of foster care, housing instability in childhood is a leading cause of homelessness in young adults, said Beth Svetlic, assistant executive director of YST.

As of July 1, 6,684 children were in the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ custody, and 1,084 of those were in Tulsa County, according to an email from DHS spokeswoman Casey White. Of the 3,614 foster homes approved in Oklahoma as of July 1, 548 are in Tulsa County.

About 200 youths age out of the foster care system each year, and about 40 to 50 are in the Tulsa area, White said. Exiting foster care without a housing plan is a prevalent cause of youth homelessness in Tulsa, Housing Solutions Executive Director Becky Gligo said.

Daniel finally found a solid parental figure in his grandmother when he was adopted by his grandparents at 11, although his grandfather was addicted to alcohol. The arrangement lasted only a few short years before his grandmother died. Daniel keeps her memory alive in several ways, including a tattoo with her birth and death dates.

Daniel and his grandpa then moved back in with his mother. He bounced around the Tulsa Public Schools system because his ADHD made it impossible for him to focus and he kept getting in fights.

And when Daniel was 16, his grandpa died. Until he was 18, he stayed on a friend’s couch to avoid his mother.

Svetlic said that when guardians and systems fail children as they’re growing up, it’s difficult for them to set goals. Being left to figure out life at 18 without a history of support puts them behind the curve.

Instead of thinking about the future like most other 18-year-olds, Daniel was on the streets in survival mode.

He hated stealing food and trying to keep up his energy by carb-loading. He hated losing sleep at night because it was too hot, and he hated not being able to shower.

The only solace Daniel found was in the people he stayed with on the roof of the abandoned building.

He tried to treat the situation like he was camping with friends. They were a little older and had lengthier experience with unsheltered homelessness.

Josh Sanders, the director of outreach and engagement at Housing Solutions, said camp dynamics develop among groups experiencing homelessness together. Younger individuals often fall lower in the “pecking order,” Sanders said, but they usually have a good group of people who take care of them.

But Daniel didn’t have a support system looking after him like that. It wasn’t until a police officer let him off with just a warning — for stealing food and alcohol from a QuikTrip — that he thought about trying to do better for himself.

Then he found Youth Services of Tulsa.

Second chances

After a year of living on the streets and working multiple minimum-wage jobs, Daniel found himself at the YST drop-in center. The facility helps homeless youths from age 16 to 24 by offering warm meals, clothes, access to services and a comfortable place to hang out.

There, at 19, Daniel found the support he had been missing.

He applied for and got accepted into YST’s transitional living program, which covered a portion of his rent. For a little over a year, Daniel was finally eating, sleeping and feeling better. He mostly worked at restaurants, though it was sometimes difficult to keep jobs.

Svetlic said that if transitional-age youths had disrupted attachments early in life, their ability to create positive attachments later is compromised because they have nothing to model off.

“You don’t have that ability to read another person’s emotions, empathize and express your emotions in a healthy way,” Svetlic said. “So you can imagine in a work environment where they’re experiencing entry-level positions where it’s a high-stress, challenging environment. … They don’t know how to have a healthy conversation.”

At 21, Daniel ended up in jail again because of substance abuse.

Tina Massey, executive director of Family Promise of Tulsa County, said that when parents have used substances, there’s a high probability that their children will deal with substance abuse in their lifetimes.

While in drug court, Daniel was afraid he would lose his housing and freedom. He decided it was not the life he wanted, and he stopped drinking for two years.

YST allowed Daniel back into the transitional living program, which gave him the second chance he needed to start saving money. Participants often contribute to a savings account that is accessible after their transition from the program, Svetlic said.

With YST’s available housing nearly at capacity, Svetlic said it’s difficult to give second chances now.

As of July 29, 257 young adults age 18 to 24 were on YST’s transitional living program waiting list, Sveltic said. The nonprofit can offer only about 65 units with its current funding and housing options.

“There are so many youths in line that it makes it harder to circle back around and say, ‘OK, we’re gonna give you two and three chances,’ when we have a young person that we know is sleeping outside that may not need two or three chances,” Svetlic said. “It makes it really difficult when you’re trying to prioritize because you just can’t meet the need.”

Some people may believe transitional-age youths experiencing homelessness have an easy way out, said Wesley Rose, YST’s social enterprise coordinator. It’s not that simple, he said.

“(A way out) is just at the other end of a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, and you point to people that can do it and say, ‘Well, why doesn’t everyone do it?’” Rose said.

“It’s because that’s insanely difficult.”

