Jones' supporters celebrate outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary: 'We will continue to fight for his freedom'

MCALESTER — A crowd of Julius Jones supporters, gathered outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, erupted into cheers and tears just after noon Thursday at the news that Gov. Kevin Stitt had spared Jones’ life.

Former Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson III was among those celebrating the governor's decision.

“He did what he was supposed to do,” Robinson said. “You have to give him credit.”

Former Tulsa resident Jennifer Blew drove from St. Louis for what she feared would be Jones’ execution.

She said she and her family have been friends with Jones and his family for three years.

“We are just thrilled that Gov. Stitt has offered Julius clemency and that he is going to live, and we will continue to fight for his freedom,” Blew said.

Jones’ spiritual adviser, the Rev. Keith Jossell, told the crowd gathered down the street from the penitentiary that he still believes his friend will be a free man.

“I still believe in a higher power,” Jossell said. “I still believe that God controls all things, and I do believe one day my brother Julius is going to be able to walk out of this prison.”