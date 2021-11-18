Jones' supporters celebrate outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary: 'We will continue to fight for his freedom'

MCALESTER — A crowd of Julius Jones supporters, gathered outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, erupted into cheers and tears just after noon Thursday at the news that Gov. Kevin Stitt had spared Jones’ life.
Former Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson III was among those celebrating the governor's decision.
“He did what he was supposed to do,” Robinson said. “You have to give him credit.”
Former Tulsa resident Jennifer Blew drove from St. Louis for what she feared would be Jones’ execution.
She said she and her family have been friends with Jones and his family for three years.
“We are just thrilled that Gov. Stitt has offered Julius clemency and that he is going to live, and we will continue to fight for his freedom,” Blew said.
Jones’ spiritual adviser, the Rev. Keith Jossell, told the crowd gathered down the street from the penitentiary that he still believes his friend will be a free man.
“I still believe in a higher power,” Jossell said. “I still believe that God controls all things, and I do believe one day my brother Julius is going to be able to walk out of this prison.”
Robinson is part of "Justice for Julius." The organization has been leading a nationwide effort to draw attention to Jones’ case and save his life.
Jones, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder in the July 28, 1999, killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.
Howell, 45, was shot outside his parents’ home during a carjacking. The shooting was witnessed by Howell’s sister and two young daughters.
Jones, who was 19 at the time, has maintained his innocence. He told the state Pardon and Parole Board earlier this year that he was home having dinner with his family when Howell was murdered.
“The Pardon and Parole Board said his sentence should be commuted, not once but twice,” Robinson said.
The commutation statement from Stitt's office came just four hours before Jones was scheduled to die by lethal injection.
“There is nothing moral about state-sanctioned executions, there is no reciprocity or justice in them,” said Devin Williams with Death Penalty Action.
Security guard Matthew Harris drove from Norman to make his voice heard Thursday.
“There is only so much you can do sitting on your couch,” Harris said. “Whether or not he is innocent or not, at the very least there is a shadow of a doubt, and by law, you can’t execute.
The case has drawn international attention with Kim Kardashian to Baker Mayfield to the European Union ambassador in Washington urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant clemency.
A group of Republican state lawmakers recently encouraged Stitt to commute Jones’ sentence.