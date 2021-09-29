Joint church service aims to 'break down the walls of racism'

Racial segregation legally ended in the United States nearly sixty years ago, but Tulsa Rev. W.R. Casey will tell you there is still one hour every week where it remains largely practiced.

"The most segregated hour in America is 11 o'clock on Sunday morning," Casey said, referring to the hour of worship services many attend in the Bible Belt. "We are segregated because all races of people go to their regular church on Sunday, but we never find the time to come and fellowship together.

"The prayer was that they might be one," he added, referencing Jesus Christ's prayer for unity among his followers recorded in the Bible's Gospel of John.

That sentiment launched Tulsa Together 28 years ago through the Tulsa Metro Baptist Association and the Christian Ministers Alliance, the latter of which Casey leads.

Tulsa Together is an annual church service every first Sunday of October that aims to "break down the walls of racism" by bringing church members of different races together for a joint service, Casey said.

It will be held this year at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W Newton St. on Sunday, Oct. 3.