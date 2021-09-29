Joint church service aims to 'break down the walls of racism'

Racial segregation legally ended in the United States nearly sixty years ago, but Tulsa Rev. W.R. Casey will tell you there is still one hour every week where it remains largely practiced.
"The most segregated hour in America is 11 o'clock on Sunday morning," Casey said, referring to the hour of worship services many attend in the Bible Belt. "We are segregated because all races of people go to their regular church on Sunday, but we never find the time to come and fellowship together.
"The prayer was that they might be one," he added, referencing Jesus Christ's prayer for unity among his followers recorded in the Bible's Gospel of John.
That sentiment launched Tulsa Together 28 years ago through the Tulsa Metro Baptist Association and the Christian Ministers Alliance, the latter of which Casey leads.
Tulsa Together is an annual church service every first Sunday of October that aims to "break down the walls of racism" by bringing church members of different races together for a joint service, Casey said.
It will be held this year at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W Newton St. on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Small group discussions will run from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. before guest speaker Todd Fisher, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee and president of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, delivers a message during the 6 p.m. service.
Several choirs will also perform during the service, including the BGCO's Singing Churchmen, the Cherokee National Youth Choir, Cherokee Indian Baptist Church's choir and a mass choir of all races. Rev. Rodney Goss, pastor of Morningstar Baptist Church will be the master of ceremony, Casey said.
Casey expects the service to last about an hour and a half to two hours, with a reception to follow, he said.
Pastors of churches of different races are also encouraged to swap pulpits for their services that morning in recognition of the effort.
“We’re all one because the blood shed on Calvary was for all of us," Casey said, speaking of Jesus Christ. "He died that we all might have a right to the Tree of Life (God).”