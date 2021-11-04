John 3:16 Mission Thanksgiving food drive starts

As the holiday season nears, many people and families across Tulsa are still dealing with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
High prices, unemployment and the end of the federal eviction moratorium have put many families at risk of homelessness.
Because of this, the John 3:16 Mission says its annual Thanksgiving food drives have a much higher significance this year.
“The Mission is gearing up to serve as many homeless as we can,” the Rev. Steve Whitaker, John 3:16 Mission president and senior pastor, said in a written statement. “We are also working hard to provide food baskets to families in need. The generosity of Tulsans is needed now more than ever before.”
John 3:16’s goal this year is to provide more than 5,000 turkeys to families in need, and they said it will take 44 tons of food to fill all the Thanksgiving baskets this year.
“We are asking everyone to grocery shop for the Mission by adding an extra frozen turkey and holiday meal ingredients to your cart over the next few weeks,” Whitaker said. “We need everyone’s help to meet our goal of getting 5,000 turkeys and fixings to give to those who simply cannot afford Thanksgiving this year.”
Some of the turkeys the mission receives will be distributed in those food baskets, and others will be cooked for the holiday dinners the mission will serve at its location during Thanksgiving week.
John 3:16 plans to serve Thanksgiving dinners starting Nov. 23. Those meals will be served for the following four nights, as well.
“In the past year the pandemic, rising inflation and the resulting economic downturn has hit the needs of everyday people like a punch in the gut,” Whitaker said. “Some of these people have never needed our help before.
“We are asking you to join our efforts to put food on the tables of those who literally have to depend on the kindness of strangers during this year’s holiday season.”
Thanksgiving food baskets for struggling Tulsans will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day Nov. 22-24 at John 3:16 Mission’s Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A photo ID and proof of address is required.
The mission will be accepting donations of frozen turkeys and nonperishable food items such as stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy mix, macaroni & cheese, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pie filling or Jell-O at numerous locations across the Tulsa area.
