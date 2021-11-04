John 3:16 Mission Thanksgiving food drive starts

As the holiday season nears, many people and families across Tulsa are still dealing with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

High prices, unemployment and the end of the federal eviction moratorium have put many families at risk of homelessness.

Because of this, the John 3:16 Mission says its annual Thanksgiving food drives have a much higher significance this year.

“The Mission is gearing up to serve as many homeless as we can,” the Rev. Steve Whitaker, John 3:16 Mission president and senior pastor, said in a written statement. “We are also working hard to provide food baskets to families in need. The generosity of Tulsans is needed now more than ever before.”

John 3:16’s goal this year is to provide more than 5,000 turkeys to families in need, and they said it will take 44 tons of food to fill all the Thanksgiving baskets this year.

“We are asking everyone to grocery shop for the Mission by adding an extra frozen turkey and holiday meal ingredients to your cart over the next few weeks,” Whitaker said. “We need everyone’s help to meet our goal of getting 5,000 turkeys and fixings to give to those who simply cannot afford Thanksgiving this year.”