John 3:16 collecting homemade cards for homeless people ahead of annual birthday bash

The John 3:16 Mission has issued a call for birthday cards that will be distributed to homeless people at the shelter's annual group birthday bash.

"The purpose of this party is to appreciate the lives that nobody remembers," the shelter wrote in a news release. "It is important to offer a glimmer of hope to those who have none, to provide a taste of renewed enthusiasm, along with blessed assurance and simple faith to those who have been living isolated, lonely lives.

"All of us can work together to help people remember who they used to be. Our actions can restore a sense of dignity and joy to those who have lost touch with the simple joys of life."

The birthday party is scheduled for July 13, and the requested cards can be mailed or delivered to the mission’s offices at the Refuge, 575 N. 39th West Ave. in Tulsa, any time before then.

As many as 250 people are expected to attend the party, organized by dozens of area churches and volunteers, where guests will partake in a meal and games with different prizes and will receive cards.

Schools, churches and community groups are invited to make "heartfelt, homemade" birthday cards to encourage those experiencing homelessness.