John 3:16 collecting homemade cards for homeless people ahead of annual birthday bash

The John 3:16 Mission has issued a call for birthday cards that will be distributed to homeless people at the shelter's annual group birthday bash.
"The purpose of this party is to appreciate the lives that nobody remembers," the shelter wrote in a news release. "It is important to offer a glimmer of hope to those who have none, to provide a taste of renewed enthusiasm, along with blessed assurance and simple faith to those who have been living isolated, lonely lives.
"All of us can work together to help people remember who they used to be. Our actions can restore a sense of dignity and joy to those who have lost touch with the simple joys of life."
The birthday party is scheduled for July 13, and the requested cards can be mailed or delivered to the mission’s offices at the Refuge, 575 N. 39th West Ave. in Tulsa, any time before then.
As many as 250 people are expected to attend the party, organized by dozens of area churches and volunteers, where guests will partake in a meal and games with different prizes and will receive cards.
Schools, churches and community groups are invited to make "heartfelt, homemade" birthday cards to encourage those experiencing homelessness.
"This is the time to create the kind of cards you yourself would like to get if you only got one card," the release states. "It is your personal opportunity to give someone a little piece of your heart."
John 3:16 Mission is a faith-based organization that relies solely on private funding. The mission operates an overnight shelter for 110 guests, as well as a Family & Youth Center that provides food, clothing and educational programming for at-risk youths and low-income families.
Mission President Rev. Steve Whitaker said the shelter organizes the event to remind others that when one is homeless, a birthday can come and go with no recognition.
“We do this celebration to remind everyone in our community that these are real people," Whitaker said in the release. "These are people just like you and me. Only the circumstances of their lives are different.
"We also want to remind our homeless friends that people really do care about who God made them to be. To establish this sense of kinship, we are willing to go the extra mile to show them that people care.”