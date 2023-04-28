Joseph H. "Joe" Williams, a former Williams Cos. and energy industry leader who left an equally lasting mark as a conservationist, died Thursday in South Carolina.

He was 89.

Services are pending.

Williams, the last member of the Williams family to head the Tulsa-based energy company, was chairman and CEO from 1979 to 1994.

The son of company co-founder David Williams, he spent 35 years overall with the company, and led it through a chaotic period in the industry.

Williams, a member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, was also celebrated for his contributions to conservation in the state.

He was the driving force behind creation of the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska, one of the last intact expanses of native tallgrass prairie in North America.

Alan Armstrong, Williams president and CEO, said, "The Williams culture of doing things right and taking care of the environment is alive and well today thanks to Joe's strong leadership and foresight."

As leader of the company, "Joe set Williams up for long-term success with his ability to focus on the horizon," Armstrong added. "He had the right mix of optimism for the future and hard-nose questioning of the status quo to keep the organization both inspired and on its toes."

Born in Tulsa, Williams was raised in Camden, South Carolina.

He was a graduate of Yale University and an Army veteran.

Joining Williams Brothers, as the company was originally known, Williams learned from the ground up, before moving into the leadership ranks.

He was president and chief operating officer for almost a decade before succeeding his cousin John H. Williams as chairman and CEO.

In those roles, he was able to anticipate and help the company weather the industry challenges of the 1980s.

Under him, Williams also refined its investment strategy and embraced technology, becoming the first company to use satellite communications for field operations.

An avid conservationist and outdoorsman, Williams was a founder and longtime leader of the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy.

He was also chairman of the The Nature Conservancy global board of directors.

In the late 1980s, Williams spearheaded efforts to purchase the 29,000-acre Barnard Ranch, which would become the state Nature Conservancy's flagship sanctuary, the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.

The preserve now encompasses 40,000 acres and is home to 2,500 bison which roam 23,500 acres of open range.

"Perhaps Joe's proudest moment I saw over the years was when he was awarded a ceremonial blanket by Chief Standing Bear to celebrate his role in the creation of the Tallgrass Prairie," said Keith Bailey, Williams' successor as chairman and CEO. The preserve "only exists because of his commitment to making it happen."

As the last family member to lead the company, Williams "felt a real stewardship responsibility with regard to that," Bailey added. "His personal passion revolved around his leadership of the Nature Conservancy, both locally and nationally."

Williams was also active in many business, civic and community leadership roles.

He served on the boards of various banks and financial institutions, and was a trustee of the University of Tulsa.

Yale University honored him as a Life Trustee and recipient of the Yale Medal.

Survivors include his wife, Terry; three sons, Joseph H. Williams Jr., Peter B. Williams; James C. Williams; two stepdaughters, Margot T. Rose and Jennifer B. Ross; and seven grandchildren.