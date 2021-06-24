Jobless report: Initial state claims decline while long-term trend in claims show increase

PUA is available for gig and contract workers normally not entitled to receive regular unemployment benefits.

The number of continued PUA claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined slightly from 15,288 the week ending May 29, to 14,732 the following week.

Another temporary federal program for those who have exhausted all of their regular state unemployment benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, saw a slight decline in those receiving benefits, or from 33,416 the week ending May 29 to 32,197 the following week.

Those receiving PUA, PEUC or the $300 weekly federal payment will see those benefits come to an end Sunday.

That’s the day Gov. Kevin Stitt chose for the state to opt out of the federal programs with the hope it will lure more workers to seek re-employment.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has been hosting job fairs throughout the state in an effort to connect employers with employees.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission touted its unemployment rate in its weekly jobless report.