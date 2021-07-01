Jobless claims moderately decline as state ends enhanced federal benefits for Oklahomans to spur employment

As enhanced federal unemployment benefits were ending in Oklahoma, first-time jobless claims declined for the second consecutive week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department, in its weekly jobless report, said initial jobless claims in the state declined nearly 12% during the week ending Saturday, or from an upwardly revised 9,161 the week ending June 19, to 8,072 claims the following week.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined for the third consecutive week, or from a revised 34,392 claims the week ending June 12, to 30,957 claims the following week.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the state’s participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, including a $300 weekly payment, effective Sunday.

He said the goal was to get more employees to come back to work. In place of the enhanced benefits, Stitt offered a $1,200 payment to the first 20,000 workers who return to work and stay on the job for at least six weeks.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt talked about the progress of the incentive program.