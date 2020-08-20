First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma increased by 5% last week compared to the prior week, according to government data released Thursday.
The increase in initial claims broke a three-week string of declining first-time filings.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported 6,009 Oklahoma workers filed first-time claims during the week ending Saturday.
The number of claims is 322 more than the revised 5,687 who filed initial claims during the week ending Aug. 8.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported 117,141 continued claims were filed by Oklahoma workers, meaning they had filed an initial claim and reported being out of work for at least a week during the week ending Aug. 8.
The number of continued claims declined by nearly 13,000 compared to the prior week.
For added perspective, the most recent number of continuing claims is more than seven times the 15,445 who filed a continuing claim during the week ending March 7, or just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the state.
Nationwide, the number of first-time claims crept above the 1 million mark again.
The Department of Labor reported 1.1 million first-time, seasonally adjusted claims were filed during the week ending Aug. 15, an increase of 135,000 from the prior week.
Oklahoma also saw an increase from 928 to 985 in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program initial claims. PUA is the federal program for the self-employed and gig-economy workers.