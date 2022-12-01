 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jobless claims decline during Thanksgiving week

First-time unemployment claims declined by nearly one-third during the week that was shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 942 initial claims for unemployment coverage were filed in the state, a 31.6% decline from the revised total of 1,378 filed the week ending Nov. 19.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined by 1.7%, or from 9,521 claims filed the week ending Nov. 12 to 9,354 claims the week ending Nov. 19, according to the report.

Weekly totals for continued claims have remained below 10,000 since September, a level not seen in at least 35 years, according to Oklahoma Employment Security Commission records.

Longer-term measures of unemployment filings were mixed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,088 claims the week ending Nov. 19 to 1,038 claims the week ending Friday.

But the four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 9,279 claims the week ending Nov. 12 to 9,312 claims the week ending Nov. 19.

All six neighboring states reported declines in weekly unemployment filings.

However, despite the historically low number of unemployment filings, the state unemployment rate has increased three consecutive months

Records show the state unemployment rate increased from 3.2% in September to a preliminary rate of 3.4% in October. The unemployment rate in July and August was 2.9% and 3.1%, respectively.

Since February when the rate was 2.6%, the unemployment rate has increased six of the past eight months.

For the Tulsa metropolitan area, the unemployment rate increased from 3.4% in September to a preliminary figure of 3.5% in October. The rate one year ago was 2.9%.

