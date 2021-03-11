Jobless claims decline by 22% as state prepares to distribute new round of unemployment benefits

About 5,558 Oklahoma workers filed first-time jobless claims last week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday in its weekly report that the number of new jobless filings is about 22.7% fewer than filed the prior week, when a revised 7,198 sought first-time benefits.
Initial claims, which are more volatile, have yo-yo’ed in recent weeks; increasing one week, then decreasing the following week.
For instance, initial claims increased by 1,212 to 7,193 the week ending Feb. 27, compared to 5,981 the prior week.
The report indicated about the same 22% drop -- from 35,394 to 27,555 -- in continued jobless claims, or those filed after the initial claim is logged.
The four-week moving average of continued claims declined 7%, from 35,556 the week ending Feb. 20 to 33,032 the following week. It was the 37th consecutive week the four-week moving average of continued claims declined.
Meanwhile, officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said in a written statement that it is placing top priority on preparing for the implementation of the new COVID-19 relief bill, expected to be signed by President Joe Biden on Friday.
The new federal COVID-19 relief package will extend the federal unemployment benefits available to Oklahomans, including extensions through Sept. 6, for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and for the $300 weekly benefit from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
“After President Biden signs the new relief bill, OESC must receive detailed guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before we can begin distributing the extended benefits,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. “Once we receive the U.S. DOL guidance, we will work as quickly as possible to implement changes needed to process claims and provide benefits to Oklahomans in need.
“We’ve already begun preparing our systems and staff members as much as possible and are laser focused on getting these new benefits out. We are continuing to monitor the situation at a federal level, and we will provide updates to claimants as we receive information.”
The jobless report said an additional 18,542 Oklahoma workers received assistance the week ending Feb. 20 under the federal PUA program, designed for self-employed, gig and contract workers.
About 500 more workers received PUA job assistance the prior week.
Initial PUA claims also declined by 73 from 548 the week ending Feb. 27 to
Nationwide, initial jobless claims declined nearly 6% from 754,000 the week ending Feb. 27 to 712,000 claims the following week, according to seasonally adjusted initial filings.