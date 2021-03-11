Jobless claims decline by 22% as state prepares to distribute new round of unemployment benefits

About 5,558 Oklahoma workers filed first-time jobless claims last week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday in its weekly report that the number of new jobless filings is about 22.7% fewer than filed the prior week, when a revised 7,198 sought first-time benefits.

Initial claims, which are more volatile, have yo-yo’ed in recent weeks; increasing one week, then decreasing the following week.

For instance, initial claims increased by 1,212 to 7,193 the week ending Feb. 27, compared to 5,981 the prior week.

The report indicated about the same 22% drop -- from 35,394 to 27,555 -- in continued jobless claims, or those filed after the initial claim is logged.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined 7%, from 35,556 the week ending Feb. 20 to 33,032 the following week. It was the 37th consecutive week the four-week moving average of continued claims declined.

Meanwhile, officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said in a written statement that it is placing top priority on preparing for the implementation of the new COVID-19 relief bill, expected to be signed by President Joe Biden on Friday.