Jobless claims decline 28% while the week prior filings increased, according to revised figures

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims in Oklahoma declined last week by 28%, after coming off a prior week where first-time claims actually increased compared to the week earlier, according to revised U.S. Department of Labor estimates.

The weekly report published every Thursday by the Labor Department shows 4,735 first-time jobless claims were filed during the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma, compared to a revised total of 6,602 the week prior.

The revised total of 6,602 claims filed during the week ending Sept. 5 marked the first time in two weeks that filings did not decline compared to the prior week.

Since jobless claims started climbing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 867,698 have filed first-time jobless claims with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

The same report shows 118,719, or 7.6% of the insured workforce, received jobless benefits during the week ending Aug. 29, a decline of 852 from the prior week.

State officials also processed another 965 initial claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a relief program for self-employed and gig workers.

The state processed 115 more claims the prior week, records show.