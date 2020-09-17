Jobless claims decline 28% while the week prior filings increased, according to revised figures

Initial unemployment claims in Oklahoma declined last week by 28%, after coming off a prior week where first-time claims actually increased compared to the week earlier, according to revised U.S. Department of Labor estimates.
The weekly report published every Thursday by the Labor Department shows 4,735 first-time jobless claims were filed during the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma, compared to a revised total of 6,602 the week prior.
The revised total of 6,602 claims filed during the week ending Sept. 5 marked the first time in two weeks that filings did not decline compared to the prior week.
Since jobless claims started climbing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 867,698 have filed first-time jobless claims with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The same report shows 118,719, or 7.6% of the insured workforce, received jobless benefits during the week ending Aug. 29, a decline of 852 from the prior week.
State officials also processed another 965 initial claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a relief program for self-employed and gig workers.
The state processed 115 more claims the prior week, records show.
The number of claims filed under a federal extended benefits program increased compared to the prior week.
Oklahoma processed 8,912 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims last week compared to the 5,561 handled the prior week. PEUC provides federal benefits for those who have exhausted all of their state eligibility for jobless assistance.
Nationwide, initial claims declined by about 4% to 860,000, still more than four times the number of claims filed a year ago, according to seasonally adjusted data.
Curtis Killman
918-581-8471
Twitter: @loucardfan61
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.