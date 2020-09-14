Jimmie Tramel: No regrets: Owner of Oklahoma's longest-surviving comic shop retiring

“I didn’t want (to sell to) some three-piece-suit guy who didn’t know jack about comics,” McCormick said. “I needed somebody who knew something about comics. If you’re going to run a comic shop, it helps to know about your stock. ... I run into some people who own comic shops and it’s like, why are you even in this business? You may be a business person, but you don’t know anything about what you are selling, which is kind of a negative thing. That’s why I never did gaming or action figures. I don’t know one toy from another. They all look the same. And the square heads all look the same to me, those (Funko) Pop figures.”