Jim Thorpe's gold medal reinstatement draws 'happy tears' from Native Americans

History is often shared through generational stories among Native American families.

Jim Thorpe’s journey wasn’t only chronicled through word of mouth. His talents were well-known worldwide and many considered the Sac and Fox Nation member as the greatest athlete in the 20th century.

On Friday – 110 years after Thorpe earned gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon during the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm – he was restored as the sole winner of the events after a long controversy surrounding his triumphs.

Thorpe was stripped of his 1912 gold medals because he’d been paid to play minor league baseball in 1909-10, which violated amateurism rules.

Friday’s news drew cheers across Indian Country, including Billy Mills. A Native American and member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Nation, Mills won the 10,000 meters at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I was just so, so touched and so thrilled,” Mills told the Tulsa World from his Fair Oaks, California, home on Saturday. “I had happy tears. I just took the moment to enjoy the cry.”

Thorpe was a trailblazer for Native American athletes like Mills, who explained how much he looked up to the 1912 Olympics winner.

“He had a different impact on me than probably 99.999% of the people. They all look at Jim Thorpe as a hero. I never looked at Jim as a hero. I looked at him at a much higher plateau,” Mills said.

“He was so great in my mind. He was like an Olympic god. As a youngster, I was intrigued by Greek mythology. Zeus was an Olympic god … That’s where Jim Thorpe dwells. He dwells atop Mount Olympus with the great Olympic champions and the Olympic gods and Zeus. The impact he had constantly was not like a hero, but as a god.”

Thorpe’s accomplishments include careers in Major League Baseball and the National Football League, where he also became the first president in 1922.

It was Thorpe’s Olympics success that earned the attention of the world. In 1912, the man born in Indian Territory now known as Oklahoma won gold medals for the decathlon and pentathlon.

But it was his participation with minor league baseball which drew the International Olympic Committee to strip Thorpe of his Olympic medals.

In 1982, the IOC returned replica gold medals to the Thorpe family and designated him co-champion in official records. He shared winner status with Sweden’s Hugo Wieslander (decathlon) and Norway’s Ferdinand Bie (pentathlon).

Nedra Darling is a co-founder of Bright Path Strong, an organization that has spent years trying to restore Thorpe as the sole winner of the 1912 gold medals.

A Central High School graduate who now lives in Alexandria, Virginia, she helped gather signatures on an online petition. The support was overwhelming from entities like the National Congress of American Indians to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

‘This is a most exceptional and unique situation. It is addressed by an extraordinary gesture of fair play from the concerned National Olympic Committees,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Darling, a citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, rejoiced with their week’s news.

Her parents Marcel and Cherie Darling became friends and next-door neighbors with Thorpe, which helped give Nedra Darling even more initiative to help the movement.

“We wanted Jim Thorpe’s records to be righted,” Darling said. “He’d been wronged in this and we wanted them returned to their official Olympic status.”

When Thorpe’s news hit, it drew worldwide attention. Darling hopes it also touches this current generation of Native American athletes who may not know his story.

“As I’ve learned more about Jim Thorpe and the way he was, he was such an amazing man. He was amazingly kind,” Darling said.

“I hope that with what he has given us in his strength and now being reinstituted with his official Olympic wins, we can share this with the young people and say he was this great American athlete.

“We knew that. We never thought he wasn’t in Indian Country. But now he’s also an American athlete and he’s an icon.

“It’s just the real deal.”