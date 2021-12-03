Jill Biden visits Cherokee immersion school to tout administration's support for language preservation

“Revitalizing Indigenous languages requires an all of government approach,” Haaland said. “We’re working across this administration on this vital effort.”

The Cherokee Nation is investing $16 million in language preservation efforts, including building housing near the school for Cherokee language speakers and renovating its former casino to have all of its language programs under one roof.

There are an estimated 2,000 fluent Cherokee speakers remaining, with an average age of 70 years old. More than 60 first language Cherokee speakers have died of COVID-19.

The Cherokee Nation immersion school is the state’s first tribally-run charter school and serves 108 students. The tribe announced plans earlier to expand its immersion school to include a second campus in the Adair County community of Greasy. That second site will open in August with 2- and 3-year-olds and will eventually add a grade each year through eighth grade.

“Our language is an unbroken chain that links us back to time immemorial and connects us to our past,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin said. “Unbroken, it will keep us as a distinct people in the future.”