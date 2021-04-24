Jewish women honored during Tulsa's Yom HaShoah Holocaust commemoration

They were lit by Mieke Epps, former clinical director of the Tulsa Boys Home, honoring Hannah Szenesh, who was executed for helping lead a mission to rescue allied troops from Germany; Tiffany Crutcher, founder and director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, honoring Roza Robota, who was hanged for leading a group of women in the Auschwitz-Birkenau uprising; Tracey Lyall, CEO of Domestic Violence Intervention Services, honoring Vladka Meed, who aided in the liberation of the Warsaw Ghetto; Nancy Day, past president of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, honoring Zivia Lubetkin, who trained and protected teenagers in the Warsaw Ghetto; Myrna Jones, former director of Bethany Community School, honoring Friedl Dicker-Brandeis, who risked her life to teach art to the children at Terezin concentration camp; Susan Savage, former Tulsa mayor and current CEO of Morton Comprehensive Health Services, honoring Gisella Perl, a gynecologist who was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp who performed abortions to save the lives of women who would have been killed if the Nazis had known they were pregnant; and Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, journalists at the Tulsa World and Sand Springs Leader and pioneers in the fight for marriage equality for same-sex couples, honoring Faye Schulman, who risked her life daily to provide photographic evidence of partisan activities during World War II.