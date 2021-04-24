Jewish women honored during Tulsa's Yom HaShoah Holocaust commemoration

Tulsans gathered virtually Thursday evening for Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, to honor the lives of Jewish women who fought against Nazi persecution during the Holocaust.
Led by the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education, the virtual commemoration "Choosing to Act: Jewish Women's Resistance in the Holocaust" included music, a candle-lighting ceremony and a discussion about female Jewish resistors — or partisans — who fought to save the lives and dignity of their fellow victims of Nazi persecution.
Sheri Perl Rosenburg, director of development for the Jewish Partisans Educational Foundation, was the keynote speaker. She told the stories of several Jewish women who became partisan fighters alongside Russian fighters.
Partisans worked in organized groups to fight behind enemy lines. Rosenburg said about 30,000 Jewish people fought as partisans and were highly effective at stopping Nazi plans.
One of those partisans was Sonia Orbuch, who had to change her first name from Sara because it was deemed "too Jewish," Rosenburg said. Orbuch became a medic in her group.
"There were times we had to cross railroads, and there was shooting from all sides," Orbuch said in a previous interview from the Jewish Partisans Educational Foundation. "I didn't even bend my head. I was not worried I would get killed. If I was going to get killed, I would get killed as a fighter, not because I'm a Jew."
Orbuch said it made her feel proud to be a partisan and help in any way she could.
After Rosenburg's presentation, a candle-lighting ceremony featured local women chosen for their social and and community justice work.
"Like the Jewish female resistors, these women do their best each day to repair our battered world," said Nancy Pettus, director of Holocaust education at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa.
The women lit seven candles, six representing the 6 million people killed during the Holocaust and one representing people who are victims of hate and injustice today.
The candles also honored seven women who resisted during the Holocaust.
They were lit by Mieke Epps, former clinical director of the Tulsa Boys Home, honoring Hannah Szenesh, who was executed for helping lead a mission to rescue allied troops from Germany; Tiffany Crutcher, founder and director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, honoring Roza Robota, who was hanged for leading a group of women in the Auschwitz-Birkenau uprising; Tracey Lyall, CEO of Domestic Violence Intervention Services, honoring Vladka Meed, who aided in the liberation of the Warsaw Ghetto; Nancy Day, past president of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, honoring Zivia Lubetkin, who trained and protected teenagers in the Warsaw Ghetto; Myrna Jones, former director of Bethany Community School, honoring Friedl Dicker-Brandeis, who risked her life to teach art to the children at Terezin concentration camp; Susan Savage, former Tulsa mayor and current CEO of Morton Comprehensive Health Services, honoring Gisella Perl, a gynecologist who was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp who performed abortions to save the lives of women who would have been killed if the Nazis had known they were pregnant; and Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, journalists at the Tulsa World and Sand Springs Leader and pioneers in the fight for marriage equality for same-sex couples, honoring Faye Schulman, who risked her life daily to provide photographic evidence of partisan activities during World War II.
The commemoration, which also included performances by the Tulsa Opera children’s choir and opera singer Elliott Wulff, prayer by cantor Laurie Weinstein and Rabbi Michael Weinstein, and remarks by Holocaust survivor Eva Unterman, can be viewed in full at youtu.be/p_Y0s3kfpH8.