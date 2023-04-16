Stamped in metal next to his name, home address and ID number, the solitary “H” is easy to miss.

But had Philip Sureck been captured by the Germans, it likely would’ve been spotted immediately.

And as a dead giveaway, it might well have cost the young Oklahoman his life.

“Many Jewish American soldiers chose not to include the ‘H’ (for Hebrew) for that reason,” said Janet Dundee of the letter, which on a soldier’s military ID tag indicated that he was Jewish.

“They felt if they were caught, they would be executed.”

Ahead of this week’s 25th annual Interfaith Yom HaShoah/Holocaust Commemoration — which will honor Sureck and five other late Jewish Oklahomans — Dundee was surprised when Sureck’s “dog tag,” as the IDs are often called, recently turned up for sale on an antiques and collectibles website.

How it ended up there she has no idea. But Dundee, who is co-chairing the event, was able to buy the tag for Sureck’s family and will help make sure it’s in a place of permanent safe-keeping.

Once there, it will be able to serve a larger purpose — helping ensure that the late Sureck, along with other Army-trained “Ritchie Boys” who helped defeat the Nazis, will not be forgotten.

“Moral Courage: The Story of the World War II Ritchie Boys” is the theme of this year’s commemoration, an annual program of the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education with support from several partners.

Set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Place, the event is free and recommended for ages 12 and older.

The Ritchie Boys, who got their name from Camp Ritchie in Maryland, where they were trained in secret, were an elite Army counterintelligence unit that proved pivotal in the defeat of Germany. They included a number of Jewish German-speaking immigrants, many whose families had fled the Nazis.

Landon Grove, director of the Ritchie History Museum in Smithsburg, Maryland, will be the featured speaker Thursday. During his visit, he will accept Sureck’s dog tag, which is being donated to the museum at the request of the family.

Along with Sureck, who was from Oklahoma City, Ritchie Boys to be honored at the event include three from Stillwater — cousins Jack Katz and Walter Katz, along with Jack’s nephew Theodore Goldenberg — and Joseph Kantor and Ken Renberg, both from Tulsa. Survivors of the six will participate in a candlelighting ceremony.

For years, the story of the Ritchie Boys went largely untold. But thanks to a documentary film, a 60 Minutes segment and other efforts, awareness has been growing.

The Tulsa event will help, organizers said.

As far as the Ritchie Museum is aware, Tulsa is the first midwestern city to host a program about the Ritchie Boys, who primarily have been acknowledged on the coasts.

‘Moral courage’

Thom Shanker had always felt a strong connection to his uncle, Philip Sureck.

From the time he was little, “Uncle Phil” had been a big part of his life. They even shared a birthday, Nov. 7.

But later as a New York Times war correspondent, when Shanker learned that he’d been randomly assigned to his uncle’s old unit, the connection felt almost spiritual.

“I thought, ‘OK, this is meant to be,’” he said of his time in Iraq, where he was embedded with 1st Infantry Division troops.

A Washington, D.C., resident who started his news career with The Oklahoman, Shanker is dedicated to preserving his late uncle’s legacy.

He previously donated medals and other items of Sureck’s to the Ritchie Museum. He said he’s glad the Ritchie Boys’ story is getting more exposure now.

Of the nearly 20,000 troops considered to be Ritchie Boys, about 2,000 were Jewish immigrants who spoke German.

Because of their knowledge of the language and culture, they were used for interrogation of prisoners and counterintelligence work, reporting on German war plans and tactics.

By the time he reported to Camp Ritchie in 1943, Sureck, a graduate of the University of Oklahoma law school, had been a practicing attorney for several years.

Along with his roots — his parents had immigrated from Eastern Europe — his legal background would serve him well in the war effort.

Sureck joined the 1st Infantry Division’s intelligence section in Sicily and later became acting staff judge advocate general for the entire division. He earned a Bronze Star in Sicily for “prompt and efficient investigation of subversive elements in occupied areas.”

From there, Sureck, who achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel, entered France with invasion forces on D-Day, June 6, 1944, advancing with frontline troops.

Shanker, who sat glued to his seat whenever his uncle talked about the war, said Sureck reminded him of the comic book character Judge Dredd.

“Everywhere he went, he was the arresting officer, he was the attorney, he was the judge and decider,” he said.

That included deciding the fate of captured Nazi officers, as well as choosing which German bureaucrats and businessmen were key to rebuilding and which should be imprisoned.

After the war, Sureck returned to Oklahoma City. He went on to work for the Veterans Administration and Social Security Administration and was vice president of Union Oil Company of Oklahoma. He died in 2005 at 94.

Sureck, who never had children of his own, left his military items to Shanker.

However, Shanker had never seen the dog tag before, he said.

Along with it, the tag of Philip’s brother Maj. Jacob Sureck (who served but was not a Ritchie Boy) was also found for sale online. Dundee was able to procure both for the family.

“I’m very thankful they were found and saved,” Shanker said.

The “H” designation on Sureck’s tag doesn’t surprise him, he added.

“I don’t think he ever would have thought not to have it,” Shanker said. Being Jewish “was just who he was.”

Dundee, whose husband, Jeff Darby, is co-chairing the commemoration with her, said she can’t get over the serendipity of finding Sureck’s dog tag.

To be able to present it to the museum on behalf of the family is an honor, she added.

“My father was an immigrant from Latvia and a World War II veteran. I’m a first-generation American like Philip was,” Dundee said.

Dundee hopes fellow Tulsans will enjoy learning about the Ritchie Boys as much as she has.

Organizers searched for months to come up with the six names. Around 300 of the Ritchie Boys were from Oklahoma, but the focus for the Holocaust commemoration was on the ones who were Jewish.

“This has proven to be an amazing journey of learning about these special people,” Dundee said.

“Every soldier has courage. But for these men whose families came here — to be here and be safe and then choose to go back, it takes a special courage. That’s why we chose ‘moral courage’ as the title.”

25th annual Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration What: "Moral Courage: The Story of the World War II Ritchie Boys," featuring Landon Grove, director of Maryland's Ritchie History Museum When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 Where: Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Place Admission: Free. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Other features: Live music; exhibit of student entries from the 2023 Yom HaShoah Art Contest; a candle-lighting ceremony in honor of six Oklahoma Jewish Ritchie Boys. Also, Circle Cinema will host screenings of a "Ritchie Boys" documentary daily through Wednesday.

