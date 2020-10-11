Jewish Federation of Tulsa to host virtual lecture series on antisemitism

The recent rise in antisemitism will be the focus of a virtual weekly seminar starting this week.

“The Rise of Antisemitism in Turbulent Times” lecture series, presented in part by the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, kicks off Thursday and will continue every Thursday through Nov. 5, featuring experts on the Holocaust and Jewish affairs.

Start time for each lecture is 7 p.m.

The series is a collaboration between the Tulsa federation, the American Jewish Committee, and the Ackerman Center on Holocaust Studies at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Organizers say the series couldn’t be more timely, as hate crimes and violent activities by white supremacist groups against racial, ethnic, and religious minorities have been on the rise.

Speakers and topics include:

Oct. 15: David Patterson, Hillel A. Feinberg Distinguished Chair in Holocaust Studies, UT-Dallas, “What History Can Teach Us: Patterns of Antisemitism”

Oct. 22: Nils Roemer, Stan and Barbara Rabin Professor in Holocaust Studies, UT-Dallas, “The Impact of Nationalism on Antisemitism”