A Jenks woman died in a three-vehicle crash near Claremore in Rogers County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed was Mercy Ogalo, 42.

She was driving a 2018 Honda CRV that was involved in a crash with two other vehicles about 10:15 p.m. on Oklahoma 66, about a mile north of Claremore, troopers reported.

A 10-year-old boy who was a passenger in her vehicle was taken to a Tulsa hospital in fair condition, troopers reported.

Ogalo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, troopers reported.

All drivers and passengers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, the OHP said.