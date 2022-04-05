Jenks tightens plan for downtown zoning

After property owners complained that the changes would be too restrictive, Jenks has reduced the area that would be covered by proposed zoning regulations that are intended to protect the historic character of the suburb’s downtown, officials said Monday.

The new zoning originally would have extended along several blocks of Main Street from Seventh Street on the east to the railroad tracks west of First Street. But now, with the City Council due to vote on the proposal Tuesday night, the new zoning would stop at Fifth Street on the east.

The proposed regulations would encourage traditional urban-style development in downtown, officials said. But that would mean restricting certain suburban-style features such as setbacks, curb cuts and drive-through lanes.

The proposal drew criticism from property owners who complained that the new restrictions would limit the types of businesses that could open downtown, drive away investment and hurt property values.

The smaller area excludes at least some of the businesses that were objecting to the proposed zoning.

Cecil’s Tires, for example, would have to cancel plans to purchase and expand onto adjacent property if the new zoning extends all the way to Seventh Street, said owner Scot Willis. But he withdrew his objections after city officials agreed to impose the new zoning only as far east as Fifth.

“It seems like they are beginning to listen to some of us who have been investing in Jenks and who want to keep investing in Jenks,” Willis said.

In the long term, the city still hopes to develop an attractive retail and entertainment district stretching from the railroad tracks east to the Oklahoma Aquarium on the banks of the Arkansas River, said Marcaé Hilton, the director of planning for Jenks.

“Most people have been very supportive and enthusiastic about what we want to do,” Hilton said.

