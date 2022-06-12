Jenks teen killed in Tulsa County crash near Glenpool

A 17-year-old Jenks girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tulsa County near Glenpool, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The girl, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2002 Mitsubishi Outlander, being driven by another 17-year-old Jenks girl about 10:10 a.m. on South 33rd West Avenue, about 100 feet north of 104th Street South.

The location is just west of the Creek Turnpike/U.S. 75 interchange and northwest of the Glenpool city limits, and between Sapulpa and Jenks.

Details and cause of of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.

The teen who died was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where she was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m., the OHP said.

The driver and another passenger in the vehicle also were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis. The driver was not admitted and the other passenger was listed in stable condition with leg injuries, troopers reported.

The driver and both passengers were wearing seat belts, the OHP said.