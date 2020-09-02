Jenks Public Schools decides to transition to in-person learning Sept. 10

After starting the school year through distance learning, Jenks Public Schools has decided to transition to in-person instruction next week.

Students who have been engaged in distance learning since Aug. 24 will return to their schools on Sept. 10, the district announced in an email to families this week.

Administrators say they are pivoting to in-person learning due to a decline in COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County. They originally discussed moving away from distance learning once the county moved down from orange to yellow in the state's color-coded COVID Alert System.

Although that hasn't happened yet, Jenks states that cases are "substantially lower" than when the district had to make a decision on Aug. 3 as to how to start the 2020-21 school year.

"We are continuously evaluating data, including strategies and outcomes from districts that have opened classrooms for students," the letter states. "It was never the intent to utilize distance learning indefinitely. With positive cases lower in Tulsa County, the district is committed to implementing health and safety protocols to mitigate risk factors and working hard to manage positive cases as they arise."