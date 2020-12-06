Jenks Public Schools apologizes after photo at state championship game shows crowded, mostly maskless student section

"This is not the kind of safe environment JPS seeks to create for students and staff members," the post states. "JPS understands the importance of social distancing and masks. At future secondary events, Jenks Public Schools pledges to do more to maintain stricter safety protocols. "

In Edmond, where the game took place, city councilors voted last month to extend a mask ordinance through Feb. 28. The ordinance requires use of masks in indoor spaces, though there is an exemption for "persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless required by the school to wear a face covering."

Edmond Public Schools released a protocol for football fans that includes a requirement fans wear a mask upon entering stadiums and throughout games. It also states the student section of a stadium is supposed to have seating markers so students will know safe areas to stand and sit in compliance with social distancing.

"The lack of safety protocols at the state championship game was not up to the standard that is expected. Jenks Public Schools and Jenks High School sincerely apologizes for this mistake," Jenks Public Schools said in its post.