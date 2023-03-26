Sophia Smith’s grandfather died around the start of the school year.

“It was kind of a long time coming. We knew it was happening,” said Smith, a senior at Jenks High School. “And he told my parents that he didn’t want us to spend more than $1,300 on his funeral.”

That proved impossible, however. The average funeral costs more than $7,000, according to data from the life insurance industry.

While her family was coping with its loss, Smith was working with classmate Jacob Shaddock to develop ideas for StudentCam, C-SPAN’s annual video documentary contest that Jenks enters every year.

“Instead of choosing a very polarizing issue, like abortion or gun rights or things that tend to get people on sides, we decided that we wanted to pick something that was a little more universalizing, something that everybody could connect to.”

Death, Smith realized, “is the ultimate universalizing topic.”

Over the next several months, Smith and Shaddock produced a six-minute video called “Unearthing the Options” about alternatives to traditional funerals and burials.

The process included interviewing nine sources, conducting in-depth research, creating animated graphics and recording a musical score, which added up to more than 70 hours of work.

“It’s a really extensive process,” Shaddock said. “We put a whole lot of thought into making sure that the topic is something that can be explored in a way that fits the guidelines and the formatting for the competition.”

Over spring break, the students found out that they had won first place in C-SPAN’s Central Division, which comes with a $3,000 cash reward.

The victory extended a 17-year streak for Jenks, which has won at some prize level every time it has entered the StudentCam competition — more prizes than any other school in the country, officials said.

This year, Jenks submitted 12 videos to the competition; nine received awards, including two second prizes, four third prizes and two honorable mentions.

“This is an adult project, serious documentary work,” said Clifton Raphael, who teaches video production at Jenks. “It’s not goofy YouTube content or TikTok stuff. We have professional standards.”

Smith and Shaddock’s winning video will air on C-SPAN at 5:50 a.m. April 19 and throughout the day. It can also be found at studentcam.org.