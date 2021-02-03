Jenks mayor expects expired mask ordinance to be extended when City Council meets

Even though a mask ordinance for the city of Jenks expired after the Jenks City Council canceled a late January special meeting to discuss the order, Mayor Robert Lee indicated that the measure will be extended when officials reconvene.

Lee, who supported the city’s mandate — which expired Sunday — told the Tulsa World Tuesday that “it is expected to pass” during the next City Council meeting, when the issue is once again part of the administrative agenda.

“I think the last couple of months with the ordinance have been good and (that the mandate is) expected to pass again,” said Lee, who described the ordinance passed in November as a “housekeeping measure.”

“I’m not really sure what everyone will have to say about it. Obviously people have strong views on one side or the other.”

The proposed ordinance, as it stands, is not much different from the preceding version. The only changes, explained Lee, will be no expiration date and the addition of language that allows for repeal or amendment at any time.

Possible extension of the ordinance was previously scheduled to be up for vote on Jan. 27, but the meeting was canceled after the Jenks Police Department expressed safety concerns.