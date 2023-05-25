Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Jenks man was killed Wednesday night after a crash on a state highway in Creek County, according to a preliminary report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

James Harris, 50, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson on Oklahoma 117 around 7 p.m. Wednesday when he crashed just west of 33rd West Avenue in Sapulpa.

Harris and a passenger were hospitalized in critical condition. Harris was pronounced dead late Wednesday night at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Troopers said neither individual on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

