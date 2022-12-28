Jenks low water dam project saved by 8-6 vote from Muscogee council

By an 8-6 vote, the Muscogee (Creek) National Council on Wednesday approved an agreement that essentially saves the south Tulsa/Jenks low-water dam and pedestrian bridge project.

Wednesday's resolution authorizes Principal Chief David Hill to execute a memorandum of understanding with the cities of Jenks and Tulsa, and the Indian Nations Council of Governments, thus ending nearly six years of uncertainty over the project. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who attended the emergency MCN council meeting remotely, said afterward the an unfavorable vote on the measure would have effectively ended the project.

The measure still requires Hill's signature.

"It's going to be a win not just for the Tulsa metro, but the benefit for the Muscogee Nation long-term is going to be historic," Bynum said.

The agreement is contingent upon Tulsa and the MCN reaching a development agreement that includes a tax increment financing district, or TIF, on several acres of land on the east side of the Arkansas River that is owned by the MCN. The Muscogee Nation will put up $8.2 million for the dam project in exchange for an equal amount of infrastructure improvements to its land, a former trailer park, financed through the TIF.

"The (Muscogee) Nation's commitment to this funding is entirely contingent upon the execution of the development agreement, which is completely at the discretion of the Nation," Bynum said during the council meeting as he tried to allay members' reservations. "If we get down the road and the Nation doesn't feel the development agreement is in its best interest, ... then there is no funding requirement."

National council opposition to the agreement seemed to rest on skepticism that the city of Tulsa will follow through as agreed.

The Jenks project was one of two low-water dams funded as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa capital improvements package. Tulsa voters approved $127.2 million for the two dams, including no more than $64.2 million for the south Tulsa/Jenks low-water dam. However, construction of the dam has always been contingent on the city of Jenks, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and/or other entities contributing a minimum of $32.9 million.

The city of Jenks is contributing $18.7 million, $16.7 million of which was approved by voters in 2016 as part of that city’s Vision package.

The $8.2 million allocation approved by Muscogee (Creek) Nation Council representatives on Wednesday, combined with $6 million in federal funding, gives the city of Tulsa the money it needs to move forward with the project.

Officials plan to dedicate approximately $18 million of the $32.9 million to a long-term operating and funding endowment for both low-water dams.

Initially, Tulsa had given its funding partners until the end of 2016 to provide their share of the funding. That deadline was later extended twice: to Dec. 31, 2020, and then to Dec. 31.

Local officials have been planning for the construction of a series of low-water dams along the Arkansas River since the publication of the Arkansas River Corridor Plan in the early 2000s.

The overhaul of Zink Dam was the first low-water dam funded through Vision Tulsa. That project is expected to be completed in the late summer of 2023, along with the new Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge.

Officials say the project will take approximately five years to permit, design and construct. It is expected to be built across the Arkansas River at about 103rd Street and Riverside Drive.

Video: Tulsans of the Year 2022

Staff Writer Kevin Canfield’s most memorable stories of 2022 Participant in city's first naturalization ceremony recounts 'amazing experience' of becoming an American Constitutional carry, straw purchases and 'ghost guns' contributing to 'wild, wild West' environment in Tulsa, police chief says Longtime city employee Dwain Midget dies: 'A real blow' to Tulsa, former mayor says Fearing harassment, election workers are quitting, Tulsa County official says $50 million grant will help reimagine north Tulsa neighborhood: Envision Comanche Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now