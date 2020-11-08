Jenks City Council to consider mask mandate on Tuesday

Lee said police would enforce the mask mandate just as they did the shelter-in-place ordinance earlier in the year.

“The police weren’t out to bust anybody or to be heavy-handed about their approach to this,” he said. “We don’t see it being any different here. We have a friendly community Police Department that will enforce this in a friendly way.”

Lee is aware that there are people who oppose mask mandates but said Jenks residents owe it to first-responders, teachers and others on the front lines to do everything they can to ensure their safety.

“The vast majority of the medical community is telling us that this is the best tool we have to help protect all these folks on the front lines,” he said. “I don’t think it is too much to ask for people to take this really small step to protect these folks.”

He added: “I don’t want to be in a position where a police officer’s family is coming to me and saying, ‘Why didn’t you do more to protect my family member?’ Or a teacher’s family or a business owner’s family. We want to do everything we can just to keep people safe around our city.”

Jenks Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacey Butterfield expressed her support for the mask mandate in a letter to city councilors.