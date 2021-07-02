Jehovah's Witness annual event moved online for second year in a row

The Jehovah's Witnesses global annual convention event will not be held in person for the second year in a row.

Organizers said they broke the century-old tradition of having the global event in person in the name of health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 countries.

Tulsa has been home to several of those conventions for many years, but the 2021 convention will be virtual this year and span six weeks of the summer.

"For many years, summers in Tulsa have featured Jehovah’s Witnesses streaming into the city to take over hotels and fill restaurants as they held their conventions at various venues," organizers said in a news release.

"In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event."

Jehovah's Witnesses have held public conventions around the world since 1897.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages throughout the globe during July and August, organizers said.