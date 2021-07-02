 Skip to main content
Jehovah's Witness annual event moved online for second year in a row
070421-tul-nws-jehovahconvention-p1

A projection screen shows the image of speaker David Lucas as he addresses the Global Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the Donald W. Reynolds Center at the University of Tulsa in 2019. About 4,500 people attended the Friday morning session. This year's convention will be held virtually, as was last year's, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Tulsa World file

The Jehovah's Witnesses global annual convention event will not be held in person for the second year in a row.

Organizers said they broke the century-old tradition of having the global event in person in the name of health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 countries.

Tulsa has been home to several of those conventions for many years, but the 2021 convention will be virtual this year and span six weeks of the summer.

"For many years, summers in Tulsa have featured Jehovah’s Witnesses streaming into the city to take over hotels and fill restaurants as they held their conventions at various venues," organizers said in a news release.

"In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event."

Jehovah's Witnesses have held public conventions around the world since 1897.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages throughout the globe during July and August, organizers said.

Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

“Friday” morning’s session was available for streaming or download beginning June 28.

Organizers said the risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world made the organization decide to have a virtual event, but they said that has not curbed their enthusiasm.

All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org, on the free JW Library iOS or Android App, or on streaming platforms such as Roku TV, Apple TV and others.

The program is free.

