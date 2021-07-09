 Skip to main content
Jeep bogs down in Arkansas River when teen driver tries to make it to sandbar
Jeep bogs down in Arkansas River when teen driver tries to make it to sandbar

  Updated
071021-tul-nws-jeepinriver-p1

A Jeep is bogged down in the Arkansas River near Riverside Parkway and 121st Street after its teenage driver tried to get to a sandbar about 30 feet out into the water.

 Jacob Factor, Tulsa World

Two teenagers learned the hard way Friday night how difficult it is to drive on sand.

A teenage boy with a teenage girl passenger drove a Jeep down a side road into the Arkansas River near Riverside Parkway and 121st Street about 9 p.m. Friday and ended up in about 2 feet of water before getting stuck. The boy said he was trying to get to a sandbar about 30 feet out into the river.

The two teens were able to get out of the car and back to land safely, but the Jeep was going nowhere.

They called 911, and police officers said they hope a tow truck will be able to weave its way down the roughly quarter-mile-long sandy road and rescue the car.

The kids said they learned that maybe it’s not a good idea to drive in the Arkansas River after so much recent rain.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

