Jason Collington to take helm of Tulsa World newsroom as Susan Ellerbach retires

Tyrrell is a graduate of Northeastern State University and also attended the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism. He worked at newspapers in Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi before joining the World as a news designer in 1996.

Ellerbach, 64, joined the World in 1985 as a business reporter. Subsequently, she served in numerous roles before being named executive editor in 2014. She was the first woman to hold the positions of business editor, managing editor and executive editor.

“I wanted to be a journalist from a very early age,” Ellerbach said. “And even as our industry has changed and perceptions of journalists have changed, the basic concepts of being fair and accurate have never changed. That’s always been our standard at the Tulsa World, and I’m confident it always will be.”

Collington has been at the forefront of the Tulsa World’s digital growth, leading that initiative for the past 14 years.

“At his core, he is a remarkable journalist,” Ellerbach said. “And that’s why he’s been so successful and will continue to be in this new position. He understands the basics of our profession but brings to it the knowledge of how to reach a broader audience on digital platforms without abandoning our print roots.”