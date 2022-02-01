 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
January's weather in Oklahoma both similar and a stark contrast to December
January's weather in Oklahoma both similar and a stark contrast to December

  Updated
Cold Weather 2 (copy)

Marianne McCann walks to work at the Tulsa Club Hotel downtown in the cold weather on Jan 6.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

January's weather in Oklahoma had a stark contrast to record-breaking heat in December, but both months were similarly dry, the state climatologist said.

"Winter arrived with conviction at the dawn of the new year in Oklahoma and delivered a startling counterpunch to the record-shattering heat of December," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary Tuesday.

"At least five strong cold fronts traversed the state during January, each one drawing Oklahoma back into a more familiar winter mindset as memories of December’s warmth faded."

The statewide average temperature finished at 37 degrees — 1.3 degrees below normal and ranked as the 59th coldest January since records began in 1895, he said.

"That’s a remarkable departure from December 2021’s statewide average of 50.4 degrees, a difference of 13.4 degrees between the two winter months."

December 2021 was the warmest on record.

One aspect of the weather that both months shared, McManus said, was the lack of moisture and resulting drought intensification.

"Drought coverage actually decreased by 2% across the state from 90% at the end of December to 88% at the end of January according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. (But) the amount of extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories used by the Monitor, had more than doubled from 23% to 49% over that period," he said.

According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average precipitation total was 0.52 inches to rank as the 20th driest January on record dating back to 1895, and 1.05 inches below normal, he said.

December 2021 was the 34th driest December on record with an average of 0.95 inches, 1.16 inches below normal.

"The February drought outlook from the Climate Prediction Center does not hold much hope for improvement, save for far southeastern Oklahoma where some relief is noted," McManus said.

"Persistence is indicated elsewhere. The temperature outlook maintains equal chances of above-, below-, and near-normal temperatures, and there is only a small sliver of southeastern Oklahoma with increased odds of above normal precipitation according to the precipitation outlook."

Tulsa averages 1.62 inches of rain and 2.4 inches of snow in February.

Video: Tulsans urged to prepare for winter weather event

Ahead of a three-day storm event, officials urge residents to take specific precautions for safety and security.

