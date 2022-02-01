January's weather in Oklahoma both similar and a stark contrast to December

January's weather in Oklahoma had a stark contrast to record-breaking heat in December, but both months were similarly dry, the state climatologist said.

"Winter arrived with conviction at the dawn of the new year in Oklahoma and delivered a startling counterpunch to the record-shattering heat of December," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary Tuesday.

"At least five strong cold fronts traversed the state during January, each one drawing Oklahoma back into a more familiar winter mindset as memories of December’s warmth faded."

The statewide average temperature finished at 37 degrees — 1.3 degrees below normal and ranked as the 59th coldest January since records began in 1895, he said.

"That’s a remarkable departure from December 2021’s statewide average of 50.4 degrees, a difference of 13.4 degrees between the two winter months."

December 2021 was the warmest on record.

One aspect of the weather that both months shared, McManus said, was the lack of moisture and resulting drought intensification.