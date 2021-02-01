January was warmer and wetter than normal in Oklahoma

Despite a winter storm bringing several inches of snow to northwest Oklahoma to usher in 2021, January was warmer and wetter than normal, the state climatologist said.

According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average temperature was 39.5 degrees for the month — 1.8 degrees above normal — to rank as the 34th warmest January since records began in 1895, state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary Monday.

The highest reading came on Jan. 30 when the Oklahoma Mesonet sites at Altus, Durant, and Tipton all reached a maximum temperature of 73 degrees.

"Parts of southwestern through northeastern Oklahoma experienced an unusually wet January, thanks to the generous snowfall to start the year and three subsequent storm systems throughout the month," he said.

Rain surpluses ranged from about an inch in the southwest to a little over 4 inches in the northeast, including a high for the state of 5.58 inches in Copan in Washington County, about 50 miles north of Tulsa.

Forty-two of the 121 Mesonet sites received at least 2 inches of precipitation for the month.

Northeast Oklahoma had its 12th wettest January on record, McManus said.