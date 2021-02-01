January was warmer and wetter than normal in Oklahoma

Despite a winter storm bringing several inches of snow to northwest Oklahoma to usher in 2021, January was warmer and wetter than normal, the state climatologist said.
According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average temperature was 39.5 degrees for the month — 1.8 degrees above normal — to rank as the 34th warmest January since records began in 1895, state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary Monday.
The highest reading came on Jan. 30 when the Oklahoma Mesonet sites at Altus, Durant, and Tipton all reached a maximum temperature of 73 degrees.
"Parts of southwestern through northeastern Oklahoma experienced an unusually wet January, thanks to the generous snowfall to start the year and three subsequent storm systems throughout the month," he said.
Rain surpluses ranged from about an inch in the southwest to a little over 4 inches in the northeast, including a high for the state of 5.58 inches in Copan in Washington County, about 50 miles north of Tulsa.
Forty-two of the 121 Mesonet sites received at least 2 inches of precipitation for the month.
Northeast Oklahoma had its 12th wettest January on record, McManus said.
Tulsa received 2.41 inches of rain and 0.1 inches of snow in January. The city's average for the month is 1.66 inches of rain and 2.7 inches of snow.
The statewide average was 1.75 inches of rain, 0.19 inches above normal, to rank as the 44th wettest January on record.
Little severe weather occurred in the month, but two rare January tornadoes were reported in Nowata County on Saturday. No injuries nor damage was reported with either.
Non-thunderstorm winds gusting up to 65 mph on Jan. 14 also prompted a dust storm warning for the Oklahoma Panhandle, McManus said.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlooks for February are for increased odds of below-normal temperatures across the northern half of the state, and above-normal precipitation across the eastern third.
Outside of those areas, equal chances exist for above-, below-, and near-normal temperatures and precipitation.
Tulsa's average high temperature for February is 53.2 degrees, with 1.85 inches of rain and 1.8 inches of snow.