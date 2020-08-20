A Tulsa 19-year-old's sentence of life in prison for a gang-related shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead will stand.
An appellate court made the ruling in a 3-2 decision that included sharp criticism of a defense attorney over a complaint he conceded his client's guilt without his client's consent.
James Edward Knapper was 14 when he and three others were charged in the July 17, 2015, shooting death of Deouijanae Terry inside a car near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Authorities at the time alleged Terry's boyfriend, Jerome Bledsoe, was the intended target of the attack because of his decision to leave the Hoover Crips street gang.
A jury found Knapper guilty of first-degree murder, committing a gang-related offense and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as Bledsoe was also injured in the incident.
District Judge William LaFortune sentenced Knapper to life in prison plus 60 years total for the assault and gang-related offense charges, a decision the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals narrowly upheld in a nearly 100-page published opinion on Thursday.
Joshua Price, Lazerick Reid and Donavan Wimberly were also charged in connection with Terry's death. Wimberly is out on parole after accepting a plea deal on an accessory charge, while Price is serving a 15-year sentence for the same count. Reid received a 15-year sentence for a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.
The majority decision from Judge Robert Hudson states "the State presented a strong case against (Knapper) including eyewitness testimony pinning him as one of the shooters." It also noted fingerprint evidence and testimony alleging Knapper bragged about the shooting.
But Presiding Judge David Lewis and Vice-Presiding Judge Dana Kuehn dissented, with both saying they would reverse and remand the case for a new trial. They cited their belief Knapper's trial counsel, Brian Martin, conceded Knapper's guilt to the jury without his authorization -- which they considered a "structural error" even if the move may have been "tactically sound" considering the facts of the case.
"(Martin's) remarks (at trial) yielded entirely to the state's claim that (Knapper) was guilty," Kuehn and Lewis wrote. "He repeatedly accepted the prosecution's evidence of guilt as true, valid and accurate. Though sometimes affecting to do so grudgingly or hesitantly, he acknowledged that the proof of (Knapper's) guilt was wholly inarguable."
Hudson, writing for the majority, said the court did not find Martin "expressly and unequivocally conceded" Knapper's guilt. He said the trial record shows Martin made objections during the trial, conducted a voir dire of the jury pool and cross-examined multiple witnesses.
Martin testified in 2019 that he opted to ask Knapper open-ended questions but chose to continue with the original strategy of Knapper conceding some level of responsibility in hopes of avoiding life without parole. In doing so, he told LaFortune he did not believe he could "give a straight-faced argument" to support Knapper's testimony without offending the jury.
"I'm not going to tell you he's guilty, but I can't argue that the evidence is wrong," Martin told jurors in 2017, according to a transcript of the trial. "I'd like to say what (then) Mr. (Assistant District Attorney Isaac) Shields said was crap. I can't. I'm not going to be disingenuous with you. That's not how it goes."
Kuehn and Lewis said in their dissent that they determined "as a matter of fact and law, counsel's closing argument objectively crossed the line and conceded guilt." But Hudson, in the majority opinion, said Martin never told the jury a finding of guilt was inevitable and pointed out Knapper "drastically changed" the strategy mid-trial to claim his innocence.
"There was nothing professionally deficient about counsel's initial decision to pursue a concession strategy and nothing inherently improper in the rhetoric of his closing argument," they wrote. "But the Sixth Amendment protected (Knapper's) decision to change his mind at the close of the prosecution's case, to take the stand and to maintain his innocence, even in the teeth of his previous argument with counsel."
