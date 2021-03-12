Jackie Robinson mural overlooking ONEOK Field nears completion: 'It's awesome'

“We have always looked for ways to increase our association with the Greenwood Chamber, and we thought a tribute to Mr. Robinson would be a great addition,” Melega said in a statement then. “He did so much for our country and the game of baseball, and with us being an affiliate of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, it made for a perfect fit."

Robinson embodies the resilient spirt of the Historic Greenwood District, Culver said, which was the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that led to the destruction of the district by white mobs.

Culver said he said he hopes the mural will keep people everywhere tuned to the rebirth of Black Wall Street and help continue the conversations being had and progress being made toward racial reconciliation and healing from historic trauma. The Chamber and Drillers are already in talks to have cultural programming based around the mural.

The current generation is just having the talks, Culver said, but he hoped the next would yield the results.

The mural, located on the backside of the building housing Tee's Barber Shop in the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue, is visible throughout ONEOK Field and is publicly accessible at all times.

It is expected to be completed Monday.

"Have the larger conversations not just for a moment but for the next generation," Culver said. "We want them stronger than we are right now.

