 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackie Robinson mural overlooking ONEOK Field nears completion: 'It's awesome'

Jackie Robinson mural overlooking ONEOK Field nears completion: 'It's awesome'

{{featured_button_text}}

A lively mural displaying the man credited with breaking baseball's modern-day color barrier is nearly finished in the Greenwood District, and officials are hopeful the art will serve as a unifying conversation starter. 

"Jackie Robinson is not just important to African Americans or to baseball," Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver said Friday. "He's important for America." 

The colorful portrait, a collaboration of Tulsa-born artist Chris “Sker” Rogers and Denver-based artist Thomas “Detour” Evans, was a project the Tulsa Drillers and Chamber announced in February. 

Painted on a back brick wall of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce West Building, Robinson overlooks the ONEOK Field on a backswing. The mural is not yet complete, but Robinson has already hopped over to see it after previously seeing the rendering. 

"One thing about a creative mind — they use different parts of their brain than normal people like me, so, they see a rendering, and they take it to the next level," Culver said. "They took this mural to a place I didn't see it going." 

Culver said he initially thought the mural would be "nice" but, "it's more than nice; its awesome." 

Culver said Drillers President and General Manager Mike Melega came to him with the idea before the pandemic and widespread protests against racial injustice in 2020, hoping to increase traffic in the district and pay homage to the late Brooklyn Dodgers great.  

“We have always looked for ways to increase our association with the Greenwood Chamber, and we thought a tribute to Mr. Robinson would be a great addition,” Melega said in a statement then. “He did so much for our country and the game of baseball, and with us being an affiliate of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, it made for a perfect fit."

Robinson embodies the resilient spirt of the Historic Greenwood District, Culver said, which was the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that led to the destruction of the district by white mobs. 

Culver said he said he hopes the mural will keep people everywhere tuned to the rebirth of Black Wall Street and help continue the conversations being had and progress being made toward racial reconciliation and healing from historic trauma. The Chamber and Drillers are already in talks to have cultural programming based around the mural.  

The current generation is just having the talks, Culver said, but he hoped the next would yield the results. 

The mural, located on the backside of the building housing Tee's Barber Shop in the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue, is visible throughout ONEOK Field and is publicly accessible at all times. 

It is expected to be completed Monday. 

"Have the larger conversations not just for a moment but for the next generation," Culver said. "We want them stronger than we are right now.

Announcing rebuilding Tulsa's Black Wall Street

The city of murals: Tulsa is becoming known for its public art. These are our favorites.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News