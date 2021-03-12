Jackie Robinson mural overlooking ONEOK Field nears completion: 'It's awesome'

A lively mural displaying the man credited with breaking baseball's modern-day color barrier is nearly finished in the Greenwood District, and officials are hopeful the art will serve as a unifying conversation starter.
"Jackie Robinson is not just important to African Americans or to baseball," Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver said Friday. "He's important for America."
The colorful portrait, a collaboration of Tulsa-born artist Chris “Sker” Rogers and Denver-based artist Thomas “Detour” Evans, was a project the Tulsa Drillers and Chamber announced in February.
Painted on a back brick wall of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce West Building, Robinson overlooks the ONEOK Field on a backswing. The mural is not yet complete, but Robinson has already hopped over to see it after previously seeing the rendering.
"One thing about a creative mind — they use different parts of their brain than normal people like me, so, they see a rendering, and they take it to the next level," Culver said. "They took this mural to a place I didn't see it going."
Culver said he initially thought the mural would be "nice" but, "it's more than nice; its awesome."
Culver said Drillers President and General Manager Mike Melega came to him with the idea before the pandemic and widespread protests against racial injustice in 2020, hoping to increase traffic in the district and pay homage to the late Brooklyn Dodgers great.
“We have always looked for ways to increase our association with the Greenwood Chamber, and we thought a tribute to Mr. Robinson would be a great addition,” Melega said in a statement then. “He did so much for our country and the game of baseball, and with us being an affiliate of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, it made for a perfect fit."
Robinson embodies the resilient spirt of the Historic Greenwood District, Culver said, which was the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that led to the destruction of the district by white mobs.
Culver said he said he hopes the mural will keep people everywhere tuned to the rebirth of Black Wall Street and help continue the conversations being had and progress being made toward racial reconciliation and healing from historic trauma. The Chamber and Drillers are already in talks to have cultural programming based around the mural.
The current generation is just having the talks, Culver said, but he hoped the next would yield the results.
The mural, located on the backside of the building housing Tee's Barber Shop in the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue, is visible throughout ONEOK Field and is publicly accessible at all times.
It is expected to be completed Monday.
"Have the larger conversations not just for a moment but for the next generation," Culver said. "We want them stronger than we are right now.
Announcing rebuilding Tulsa's Black Wall Street
The city of murals: Tulsa is becoming known for its public art. These are our favorites.
Murals
Cherry Street mural
Art Alley mural
Murals
Murals
Art Alley mural
Art Alley mural
Murals
Murals
Murals
Murals
Murals
Murals
Murals
Murals
Woody Guthrie Center
Black Wall Street Mural
Elgin Park mural
Wayman Tisdale mural
Living Arts of Tulsa mural
Rose Pawn Shop mural
Rose Pawn Shop mural
Rose Pawn Shop mural
But. We. Did. Mural
Blue Dome mural
Suicide mural
Cushing mural
Blue Dome mural
Cherry Street mural
Tulsa flag mural
Gateway Building mural
46th St. North mural
Hunt Club mural
First Street mural
First Street mural
918 Whiskey mural
Brady Street mural
Brady Street murals
Main St. mural
Equality Center mural
Equality Center mural
Equailty Center mural
The Tulsa 50
Tulsa's guide to Tex-Mex
Back-to-school fashion
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers