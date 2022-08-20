Jack, Dunkerley make final appeals in race for Tulsa County Commission District 3 seat

The sometimes rancorous race to elect the next District 3 Tulsa County commissioner comes to an end Tuesday.

Bob Jack and Kelly Dunkerley, conservative Republicans by most conventional standards, have been working for months to convince voters in a district that includes heavily Republican south Tulsa and Jenks that they are the real, true thing.

Tuesday's election is a Republican runoff to determine who succeeds former County Commissioner Ron Peters. No Democrat filed for the office.

Dunkerley is an independent agent for Tedford Insurance. While working for State Farm Insurance, Dunkerley was on the ground in Joplin, Missouri, and Moore after tornadoes devastated those communities.

He served on the Jenks Planning Commission from 2011 to 2013 and the Jenks City Council from 2013 through 2017. He was elected by his peers on the City Council to serve as mayor from 2015 to 2017.

He also serves on the Tulsa County Board of Adjustment.

“I believe I am the best candidate for Tulsa County commissioner District 3 because of my background in 25-plus years of business management, leading large dollar budgets, and leading diverse teams,” Dunkerley said. “Listening, communicating, motivating others and creating a high-performing environment are my strengths.

“I love Tulsa County. My wife and I have lived here a long time, raised our daughter here, and built successful careers here — me in business, my wife in higher education."

Jack, 73, is a longtime construction executive. He was with Manhattan Construction for more than a decade before retiring in 2016 and has run his own construction management business.

He ran unsuccessfully for state Senate District 25 in 2016. He served on the Tulsa County Election Board and has been an active member of the Tulsa County Republican Party. He was the organization’s chairman from 2018 to 2020.

Jack pointed to what he said were four key points that explain why he is the best candidate for District 3.

“It’s integrity, qualifications, community service and conservative values,” he said. “I think the voters need to look at those four issues — integrity, qualifications, community service and conservative values — and compare the candidates with that lens.”

Neither candidate has escaped controversy during the campaign. A Dunkerley mailer touted an endorsement from Stuart Jolly, former President Donald Trump’s former national campaign field director. Jolly later said he did not know Dunkerley and had never spoken to him.

The state Attorney General’s Office recently assigned the Creek County District Attorney’s Office to investigate whether Jack had violated state absentee ballot harvesting laws.

Oklahoma statutes define ballot harvesting in part as “(p)artially or fully completing an application for an absentee ballot on behalf of another person without that person’s prior consent.”

Jack has said he did not approve nor have any knowledge that absentee ballot request forms attached to one of his mailers included voters’ private information.

Todd Graves, an attorney for Axiom Strategies, Jack’s campaign consultant, said Thursday that the company agreed that Jack “did nothing wrong with this mail piece.”